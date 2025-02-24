Lutetium-177-PSMA-617 Effective for Advanced Prostate Cancer

A new study confirms Lutetium177-PSMA-617 is effective for advanced prostate cancer, even after Radium-223. However, low platelet counts may indicate a poorer response to treatment.

27 patients had already been treated with Radium-223 (223Ra) before starting Lutetium-177 therapy.

206 patients had never received Radium-223 and went straight to Lutetium-177 therapy.



When and How to Use Lutetium-177: Key Factors Affecting Treatment Success

Longer Delay Before Treatment and Better Outcomes:

Low Platelet Count Predicts Poor Response:

Higher Death Rate in Patients Who Had Radium-223 First:

Lutetium-177 Therapy Was Generally Safe:

Lutetium-177-PSMA-617 is effective, even if patients have already received Radium-223.

Checking platelet levels before treatment may help predict how well it will work.

Delaying Lutetium-177 therapy until necessary may improve outcomes.

Doctors need to consider the best sequence of treatments to maximize survival.

