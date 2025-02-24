High Omega-3 Low Omega-6 May Help Slow Prostate Cancer Progression

A diet rich in omega-3 fats and low in omega-6 may reduce cancer cell growth and inflammation, potentially slowing prostate cancer progression in men.
Increasing omega-3 intake and decreasing omega-6 consumption could slow prostate cancer progress. A diet rich in omega-3 fats can reduce cancer cell growth (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A high omega-3, low omega-6 diet with fish oil for men with prostate cancer on active surveillance: The CAPFISH-3 randomized clinical trial.
Go to source). A new study presented at the 2025 ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Annual Symposium in San Francisco, led by Dr. William Aronson, the CAPFISH-3 trial found that a diet high in omega-3 fats combined with fish oil supplements significantly reduced cancer cell growth in men with prostate cancer.
‘Did you know?
A diet with an imbalance in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids can lead to #prostatecancer progression. #cancer #dietforcancer #medindia ’
A diet with an imbalance in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids can lead to #prostatecancer progression. #cancer #dietforcancer #medindia ’
Understanding Fats and Their Impact on HealthThere are three types of fats: saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated. Among polyunsaturated fats, there are two key types—omega-6 and omega-3. The American diet is high in omega-6 fats, found in foods like corn oil, fried snacks, and processed foods, while omega-3s, found in fatty fish like salmon and tuna, are often under-consumed. This imbalance results in a high omega-6 to omega-3 ratio of around 15:1, which can lead to cancer progression.
The CAPFISH-3 study involved 100 men with prostate cancer and was divided into two groups: one followed a high omega-3, low omega-6 diet with fish oil supplements, while the control group followed only dietary changes without supplements. Both groups aimed to reduce fat intake to below 30% of daily calories and maintain an omega-6 to omega-3 ratio under 4:1.
Reduced Cancer Cell Growth and ProgressionThe study findings showed that those on the omega-3-rich diet for a year had a 15% reduction in the Ki-67 index, a marker for cancer cell growth while the control group had a 24% increase in the Ki-67 index. The study also found lower triglyceride levels and decreased inflammation indicators. However, some participants experienced side effects from the fish oil supplements, leading to withdrawals from the trial.
Dr. Aronson concluded that including more omega-3 fats in diet and supplements could slow prostate cancer progression. While more research is required, simple dietary changes like eating more fatty fish and avoiding processed foods can naturally support prostate health.
Reference:
- A high omega-3, low omega-6 diet with fish oil for men with prostate cancer on active surveillance: The CAPFISH-3 randomized clinical trial. - (https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/JCO.2025.43.5_suppl.312)
Advertisement