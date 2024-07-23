CRISPR Finds a Silver Bullet for Cobra Venom

Snakebites affect approximately 1.8 million people annually. The standard treatment involves antibody-based antivenoms, which are often difficult to access and generally ineffective against local tissue damage. Recent research indicates that heparin, a commonly used blood thinner, can be repurposed as an affordable antidote for cobra venom. “Our discovery could significantly reduce the severe injuries from necrosis caused by cobra bites and may also slow the venom’s spread, potentially improving survival rates,” said Professor Greg Neely from the University of Sydney.
‘#CRISPR technology has led to the discovery of #heparin as an effective #antidote for #cobra #venom, potentially saving countless lives. #snakes ’
Tweet it Now Share it Now Share it Now Pin it Now
Heparin as Effective Antidote for Cobra Venom NecrosisThe researchers used CRISPR gene-editing technology to identify ways to block cobra venom, demonstrating that heparin and similar drugs can prevent necrosis caused by cobra bites.
Heparin is inexpensive, widely available, and listed as an Essential Medicine by the World Health Organization. Following successful human trials, it could quickly become a cost-effective, safe, and efficient treatment for cobra bites.
The study utilized CRISPR to identify human genes essential for cobra venom to cause necrosis, which kills tissue around the bite. One of the venom targets are enzymes necessary for producing heparan and heparin, molecules produced by many human and animal cells. Heparan is found on cell surfaces, while heparin is released during an immune response. Due to their similar structure, the venom can bind to both.
Leveraging this knowledge, the scientists developed an antidote capable of halting necrosis in human cells and mice. Unlike traditional antivenoms, which are based on 19th-century technologies, the heparinoid drugs act as a ‘decoy’ antidote. By saturating the bite site with ‘decoy’ heparin sulfate or related heparinoid molecules, the antidote can bind to and neutralize the toxins in the venom that cause tissue damage.
“Our findings are promising because current antivenoms are largely ineffective against severe local envenoming, which involves painful progressive swelling, blistering, and tissue necrosis around the bite site,” said Professor Nicholas Casewell from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. “This can lead to loss of limb function, amputation, and lifelong disability.”
Advertisement