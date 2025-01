Advanced Food Safety Measures at Maha Kumbh 2025

Safe food, safe faith! FSSAI’s comprehensive food safety plan at #MahaKumbh2025 ensures hygiene at every meal.



Rapid Food Testing and Zonal Oversight for Enhanced Hygiene

Two FSOs are assigned to each sector to monitor food stalls, restaurants, and street vendors .

. Five Chief Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) supervise the zones for effective coordination and management.

Regular Inspections and Food Sampling

Public Engagement and Education

Nukkad Natak (street plays) : Educating devotees about the dangers of adulterated food and the importance of hygiene.

: Educating devotees about the dangers of adulterated food and the importance of hygiene. Live quizzes: Testing knowledge about food safety and nutrition .

. Demonstrations: Teaching food vendors and visitors practical steps for maintaining cleanliness and safety.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has undertaken an extensive initiative to ensure food safety during the Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the world's largest religious gatherings. With millions of pilgrims and visitors in attendance, maintaining the quality and hygiene of food served at the event is important.To address this challenge, FSSAI, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has deployed advanced technology, experienced personnel, and engaging public awareness programs., known as, have been stationed across the fairgrounds to. This ensures quick identification and resolution of food safety issues. In addition to testing, the labs actively educate food vendors and the public about maintaining safety standards.The fair is divided into five zones and 25 sectors, with a robust team ofdeployed to oversee operations.A centralized food safety control office has been set up at, providing a command center for all operations. This ensures seamless communication and quick action on any food safety concerns.Hotels, dhabas, and small food stalls within the fairgrounds undergo. FSOs ensure that proper food handling practices are followed and unsafe food items are removed immediately.To improve food safety, samples of staple food items like rice , sugar, and wheat flour are. These samples are tested at the Regional Public Health Laboratory in Varanasi, ensuring that any potential risks are identified before the food reaches consumers.FSSAI has set up an interactive pavilion at the Kumbh Mela to raise awareness about safe food practices. The pavilion hosts engaging activities such as:Visitors are also educated on critical topics like food adulteration, licensing, and vendor training to empower them to make safer food choices.Food safety complaints from visitors and vendors are addressed promptly. Officers conduct stringent checks and take immediate corrective action when necessary. This proactive approach hasFSSAI's extensive measures at the Maha Kumbh Mela reflect the government's unwavering commitment to public health. By combining modern technology, ground-level inspections, and public education, the organization has created a holistic model for food safety at large-scale events.These efforts ensure the health and well-being of the devotees and set a precedent for managing food safety in future mass gatherings. With meticulous planning and execution, the