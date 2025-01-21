Advanced Food Safety Measures at Maha Kumbh 2025

Safe food, safe faith! FSSAI’s comprehensive food safety plan at #MahaKumbh2025 ensures hygiene at every meal.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has undertaken an extensive initiative to ensure food safety during the Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. With millions of pilgrims and visitors in attendance, maintaining the quality and hygiene of food served at the event is important. To address this challenge, FSSAI, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has deployed advanced technology, experienced personnel, and engaging public awareness programs.
Rapid Food Testing and Zonal Oversight for Enhanced HygieneTen Mobile Food Testing Labs, known as Food Safety on Wheels, have been stationed across the fairgrounds to perform on-the-spot testing of food items for spoilage and adulteration. This ensures quick identification and resolution of food safety issues. In addition to testing, the labs actively educate food vendors and the public about maintaining safety standards.
The fair is divided into five zones and 25 sectors, with a robust team of 56 Food Safety Officers (FSOs) deployed to oversee operations.
- Two FSOs are assigned to each sector to monitor food stalls, restaurants, and street vendors.
- Five Chief Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) supervise the zones for effective coordination and management.
Regular Inspections and Food SamplingHotels, dhabas, and small food stalls within the fairgrounds undergo routine inspections to make sure they adhere to hygiene standards and the quality of raw materials used in cooking is checked. FSOs ensure that proper food handling practices are followed and unsafe food items are removed immediately.
To improve food safety, samples of staple food items like rice, sugar, and wheat flour are regularly collected from distribution and storage points. These samples are tested at the Regional Public Health Laboratory in Varanasi, ensuring that any potential risks are identified before the food reaches consumers.
Public Engagement and EducationFSSAI has set up an interactive pavilion at the Kumbh Mela to raise awareness about safe food practices. The pavilion hosts engaging activities such as:
- Nukkad Natak (street plays): Educating devotees about the dangers of adulterated food and the importance of hygiene.
- Live quizzes: Testing knowledge about food safety and
nutrition.
- Demonstrations: Teaching food vendors and visitors practical steps for maintaining cleanliness and safety.
Food safety complaints from visitors and vendors are addressed promptly. Officers conduct stringent checks and take immediate corrective action when necessary. This proactive approach has enhanced confidence among attendees about the quality of food available at the fair.
FSSAI’s extensive measures at the Maha Kumbh Mela reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to public health. By combining modern technology, ground-level inspections, and public education, the organization has created a holistic model for food safety at large-scale events.
These efforts ensure the health and well-being of the devotees and set a precedent for managing food safety in future mass gatherings. With meticulous planning and execution, the Maha Kumbh 2025 is expected to remain a safe and memorable experience for millions of visitors.
