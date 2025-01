The FDA has approved nicotine pouches, finding them lower risk than cigarettes and potentially helpful for quitting tobacco, while enforcing strict youth advertising restrictions.

Nicotine is a drug found naturally in tobacco, it’s as addictive as heroin and cocaine. It takes only 8 seconds for nicotine to reach the brain. #medindia #nicotine #tobacco’

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved theof 20 ZYNproducts after athrough the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) process. This marks the FDA'sof products known as nicotine pouches, which are smallpouches containing nicotine meant to be placed between a person's gum and lip ().Citing the public health standard mandated by the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, the FDA concluded that the authorized nicotine pouches, which contain significantlyof harmful substances than cigarettes and most smokeless tobacco products, present aof cancer and other serious health issues. Additionally, there is evidence suggesting that these nicotine pouches mayand other tobacco products in successfullythese more harmful alternatives."To grant marketing authorizations, the FDA requires ample evidence that new products provide more benefits to public health than risks," said Matthew Farrelly, Ph.D., director of the Office of Science in the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, in an agency press release. "In this instance, the data demonstrate that these nicotine pouch products meet this standard by offering benefits to adults who switch completely from cigarettes and/or smokeless tobacco products to these alternatives."The FDA stressed that this authorization does not imply the nicotine products are completely safe, but rather that they meet the criteria of offering. The agency also stated that it will closelyof these products to prevent youth exposure and will enforce "" on digital, television, and radio advertisements.Source-Medindia