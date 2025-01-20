About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Tales from the Tundra: How Arctic Animals Carry Infections

by Adeline Dorcas on Jan 20 2025 10:09 PM

As ice melts and animals migrate, the Canadian Arctic faces a surge in zoonotic infections.

Tales from the Tundra: How Arctic Animals Carry Infections
A new review on zoonotic infections (diseases spread by animals) in the Canadian Arctic offers important guidance to clinicians, as the region gains global attention and climate change raises the risk of disease transmission.
The review provides guidance on how to identify and manage seven zoonotic infections in people.

The study is published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) (1 Trusted Source
Zoonotic infections of the Canadian Arctic

Go to source).


Predicting Zoonotic Disease Outbreaks Using Environmental Changes
Predicting Zoonotic Disease Outbreaks Using Environmental Changes
A model that predicts outbreaks of zoonotic diseases based on changes in climate, population growth and land use has been developed by researchers.
Advertisement

Zoonotic Infections in the Canadian Arctic

“Indigenous Peoples continue to be caretakers of the Canadian Arctic; their cultural connection with the Arctic environment and ecosystem generates unique exposures to the zoonotic diseases discussed, as well as others not covered here,” writes Dr. Justin Penner, an infectious diseases physician at CHEO, Ottawa, Ontario, and Qikiqtani General Hospital, Iqaluit, Nunavut, with coauthors.

The Canadian Arctic includes three different bioclimates — subarctic, low arctic, and high arctic — over a vast geographic area with Inuit, Gwich’in and Athabaskan peoples representing the region’s Indigenous communities.

The authors urge clinicians with patients from the Arctic to apply a holistic perspective, respecting Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit, a term that describes Inuit Traditional Knowledge, combined with the One Health principle. One Health asserts that diseases in humans are influenced by the interaction between humans, nature, and the animal world.

“Cultural proximity and interaction with the Arctic ecosystem are important factors in understanding some of the under-recognized infectious diseases within the region. Clinicians’ respect and understanding of these customs can highlight infectious exposures, guide clinical care, and inform prevention programs,” the authors write.


Advertisement
'One Medicine' That Unites Humans, Animals and Environment
'One Medicine' That Unites Humans, Animals and Environment
One Medicine aims to improve health, advance medical research, and safeguard the planet's ecosystems by promoting collaboration across disciplines.

Risk factors for Arctic Zoonoses

Risk factors for Arctic zoonotic infections include diets of “country foods” — wild game, fish and sea mammals — that are consumed as part of a traditional healthy diet in many Arctic communities. Hunting, harvesting animals, and preparing animal skins as well as owning sled dogs are also risk factors for diseases acquired from animals.

Climate change in the Arctic is affecting the local ecosystem.


Advertisement
From Animals to Humans: Tackling Zoonotic Diseases on World Zoonoses Day
From Animals to Humans: Tackling Zoonotic Diseases on World Zoonoses Day
World Zoonoses Day 2023 aims at raising awareness about zoonotic diseases. Discover key prevention strategies and the importance of One Health approach.

From Permafrost to Parasites: Melting Ice and Emerging Animal-Borne Infections

“Animal behavior is changing, including migration patterns, largely as a result of diminishing sea ice, which limits hunting. These factors can affect parasite life cycles. Melting permafrost has an impact on how food is processed, making practices like fermentation and ice-cellar storage less reliable. Warmer temperatures also promote the spread of insect vectors into higher latitudes, which will further affect Arctic ecosystems and cause emergence of other infections in the region where populations are vulnerable,” the authors write.

The article includes several illustrations showing the interrelatedness of people and animals and disease transmission.

References:
  1. Zoonotic infections of the Canadian Arctic - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/197/2/E34)


Source-Eurekalert
Decrease in Large Wildlife Population Drives an Increase in Zoonotic Diseases
Decrease in Large Wildlife Population Drives an Increase in Zoonotic Diseases
Large wildlife Populations are declining around the world, while zoonotic diseases (those transmitted from animals to humans) are on the rise.

Latest Environmental Health
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education