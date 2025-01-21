Planning Parenthood Through IVF? Study Warns Against Air Pollution’s Impact

A study found that air pollution, particularly organic carbon, negatively impacts embryo development during IVF.
The study revealed that outdoor air pollution can adversely affect embryo development during IVF cycles. Researchers from Emory University in the US discovered that exposure to air pollution while a woman is producing eggs (oocytes) and a man is producing sperm can have detrimental effects (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Having difficulty getting pregnant? Study shows air pollution may play a role
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
In natural pregnancies, the chance of twins is about 3-4%, while in IVF-assisted pregnancies, the likelihood of multiple births can rise to 33%. #medindia #pregnancy #ivf’
In natural pregnancies, the chance of twins is about 3-4%, while in IVF-assisted pregnancies, the likelihood of multiple births can rise to 33%. #medindia #pregnancy #ivf’
Advertisement
Impact of Air Pollution on Reproductive HealthAudrey Gaskins, lead author and associate professor of epidemiology at Emory's Rollins School of Public Health, stated, "We found that both maternal and paternal exposure to air pollution during gametogenesis independently have largely harmful effects on early embryological outcomes."
Advertisement
Role of Organic Carbon on IVF OutcomesThe team studied samples from 500 anonymous oocyte donors and 915 male recipients undergoing IVF in the US between 2008 and 2019. Among all the air pollutants examined, exposure to organic carbon had the most consistently harmful effect. Organic carbon is a key component of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which comes from sources like vehicle exhaust, industrial processes, and wildfires.
The study, published in Environment International, found that ambient exposure to organic carbon consistently negatively impacted oocyte survival, fertilization, and embryo quality.
Advertisement
Evidence from Animal and Human StudiesBoth animal and human studies have supported the notion that air pollutants cause defects during gametogenesis, leading to a decline in reproductive capacity in exposed populations.
Reducing Air Pollution Exposure for Couples Trying to ConceiveSarah LaPointe, a postdoctoral researcher at Rollins, stated, "Based on our study and others, air pollution is definitely a concern for those trying to conceive. It should be a key focus to reduce exposure for these and other vulnerable populations."
Reference:
- Having difficulty getting pregnant? Study shows air pollution may play a role - (https://news.emory.edu/stories/2025/01/hs_air_pollution_and_infertility_16-01-2025/story.html)
Source-Medindia