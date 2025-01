Planning Parenthood Through IVF? Study Warns Against Air Pollution’s Impact

A study found that air pollution, particularly organic carbon, negatively impacts embryo development during IVF.

The study revealed that outdoorcanduringcycles. Researchers from Emory University in the US discovered that exposure to air pollution while a woman is producing eggs (oocytes) and a man is producing sperm can have detrimental effects ().Audrey Gaskins, lead author and associate professor of epidemiology at Emory's Rollins School of Public Health, stated, "We found thatmaternal and paternal exposure to air pollution duringindependently have largelyon early embryological outcomes."The team studied samples from 500 anonymous oocyte donors and 915 male recipients undergoing IVF in the US between 2008 and 2019. Among all the air pollutants examined, exposure tohad theconsistentlyeffect. Organic carbon is a key component of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which comes from sources like vehicle exhaust, industrial processes, and wildfires The study, published in Environment International, found that ambient exposure to organic carbon consistently negatively impacted oocyte survival, fertilization, and embryo quality.Both animal and human studies have supported the notion that air pollutants cause defects during gametogenesis, leading to ain exposed populations.Sarah LaPointe, a postdoctoral researcher at Rollins, stated, "Based on our study and others, air pollution is definitely a concern for those trying to conceive. It should be a key focus tofor these and other vulnerable populations."Source-Medindia