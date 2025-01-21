Premature Baby’s Vision Restored With Rare Cataract Surgery

A premature baby born at just 31 weeks and weighing only 1.05 kg has restored vision. Early diagnosis and advanced tech make miracles happen.



‘Micro-incision cataract surgery can restore vision in premature babies! A baby born at 31 weeks had this rare surgery to fix congenital cataracts and now sees clearly! #pediatriccare #cataractsurgery #medindia ’

Early Diagnosis Saved the Day

Pediatric Eye Surgery

Anterior Vitrectomy: Removal of the gel from the front part of the eye.

Posterior Capsulorhexis: Creating an opening in the lens capsule to prevent further clouding.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implantation: Placing artificial lenses to restore vision.

Advertisement

Medical Milestone: Doctors Successfully Perform Groundbreaking Cataract Surgery on 31-Week-Old Premature Baby- (https://www.onlymyhealth.com/doctors-perform-groundbreaking-cataract-surgery-on-thirty-one-week-old-premature-baby-12977824015)

Advertisement