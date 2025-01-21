Premature Baby’s Vision Restored With Rare Cataract Surgery

A premature baby born at just 31 weeks and weighing only 1.05 kg has restored vision. Early diagnosis and advanced tech make miracles happen.
In a significant medical achievement, doctors at Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital in Bengaluru successfully restored the vision of a premature infant born at 31 weeks gestation. Weighing only 1.05 kg at birth, the baby was diagnosed with congenital cataracts, a condition characterized by clouded lenses that can lead to vision impairment. Congenital cataracts are particularly rare in premature infants and pose significant treatment challenges due to their fragile health. The baby underwent a complex procedure known as bilateral cataract surgery, a rare and intricate operation, especially in such young patients.
Early Diagnosis Saved the DayThe baby was diagnosed with bilateral mature congenital cataracts after a thorough evaluation by the medical team. This included several diagnostic tests such as TORCH titer tests and B-scan imaging. These tests helped confirm the cataract diagnosis while ruling out Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), another common condition in premature infants.
The surgeon explained the significance of early diagnosis: “Congenital cataracts are rare and particularly challenging in preterm infants due to their fragile physiology.”
Pediatric Eye SurgeryThe surgery was performed using advanced techniques specifically designed for pediatric eye care. The medical team used a micro-incision approach to minimize trauma and promote quicker healing. The key steps in the procedure included:
- Anterior Vitrectomy: Removal of the gel from the front part of the eye.
- Posterior Capsulorhexis: Creating an opening in the lens capsule to prevent further clouding.
- Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implantation: Placing artificial lenses to restore vision.
The outcome of the surgery has brought immense joy and relief to the baby’s family. The baby’s mother expressed her gratitude.
The surgeon emphasized the importance of the achievement, stating, “Restoring vision in such young patients is both a challenge and a privilege. This success is a testament to the advanced pediatric eye care solutions and technology we have at our disposal.”
