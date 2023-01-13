Smart Lens to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease Developed

A smart intraocular lens that can be inserted into the eye to diagnose Alzheimer's has been developed for the first time in Korea.



The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (President Sang-jin Park, hereinafter referred to as KIMM), an institute under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Science and ICT, has succeeded in developing an intraocular implant that can diagnose Alzheimer's, a degenerative brain disease, in its early stages through joint research with Yonsei University, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Yongin Severance Hospital, and Gangnam Severance Hospital, South Korea (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

What is an Intraocular Implant?

An intraocular lens implant is an artificial replacement for the lens of your eye. It's part of the surgery to fix cataracts.