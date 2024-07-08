About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Air Pollution can Affect Success of IVF Fertility Treatment

by Adeline Dorcas on Jul 8 2024 1:34 PM

Air Pollution can Affect Success of IVF Fertility Treatment
Exposure to fine particulate matter (PM) before the retrieval of oocytes (eggs) during in vitro fertilization (IVF) can reduce the chances of achieving a live birth by almost 40 percent, reveals a pioneering study presented at the ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting in Amsterdam (1 Trusted Source
ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting: Air pollution linked to a decrease in IVF birth rate success, new study shows

Go to source).
The study abstract will be published in Human Reproduction, one of the world’s leading reproductive medicine journals.

Air Pollution
Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

How Does Air Pollution Affect Fertility?

The study analyzed PM10 exposure in the two weeks leading up to oocyte collection, finding that the odds of a live birth decreased by 38% (OR 0.62, 95% CI 0.43-0.89, p=0.010) when comparing the highest quartile of exposure (18.63 to 35.42 µg/m3) to the lowest quartile (7.08 to 12.92 µg/m3).

Conducted over an eight-year period in Perth, Australia, the research analyzed 3,659 frozen embryo transfers from 1,836 patients. The median female age was 34.5 years at the time of oocyte retrieval and 36.1 years at the time of frozen embryo transfer. The study examined air pollutant concentrations over four exposure periods prior to oocyte retrieval (24 hours, 2 weeks, 4 weeks, and 3 months), with models created to account for co-exposures.

Increasing PM2.5 exposure in the 3 months prior to oocyte retrieval was also associated with decreased odds of live birth, falling from 0.90 (95% CI 0.70-1.15) in the second quartile to 0.66 (95% CI 0.47-0.92) in the fourth quartile.

Effects of Air Pollution on Health
Effects of Air Pollution on Health
What are the health effects of air pollution? Discover the hidden dangers and long-term consequences for your well-being.
Importantly, the negative impact of air pollution was observed despite excellent overall air quality during the study period, with PM10 and PM2.5 levels exceeding WHO guidelines on just 0.4% and 4.5% of the study days, respectively.

Dr. Sebastian Leathersich, lead author of the study, explains, "This is the first study that has used frozen embryo transfer cycles to separately analyze the effects of pollutant exposure during the development of eggs and around the time of embryo transfer and early pregnancy. We could therefore evaluate whether pollution was having an effect on the eggs themselves, or on the early stages of pregnancy."

Advertisement
Can Climate Change Affect Human Fertility?
Can Climate Change Affect Human Fertility?
Climate change could have a substantial impact on fertility, as people decide how much time and money they devote to child-rearing, and whether to use those resources to have more children or invest more in the future of each child, said new study.
“Our results reveal a negative linear association between particulate matter exposure during the 2 weeks and 3 months prior to oocyte collection and subsequent live birth rates from those oocytes. This association is independent of the air quality at the time of frozen embryo transfer. These findings suggest that pollution negatively affects the quality of the eggs, not just the early stages of pregnancy, which is a distinction that has not been previously reported.”

Health Risks of Ambient Air Pollution

Ambient (outdoor) air pollution is one of the greatest environmental risks to health and is estimated to cause over 4 million premature deaths per year worldwide (2 Trusted Source
World Health Organization. (2022). Ambient (outdoor) air quality and health

Go to source). Exposure to fine particulate matter is associated with a range of adverse health conditions, including cardiovascular and respiratory diseases (3 Trusted Source
Health Organization. (2021). What are the WHO air quality guidelines?

Go to source).

Advertisement
Air Pollution Reduces Sperm Counts Through Brain Inflammation: Study
Air Pollution Reduces Sperm Counts Through Brain Inflammation: Study
Breathing polluted air can lower fertility. Treatments for various medical conditions caused by air pollution could be developed.
In 2021, 97% of the urban EU population was exposed to concentrations of PM2.5 above the WHO annual guideline (5 µg (microgram) /m3) (4 Trusted Source
Air pollution levels across Europe still note safe, especially for children

Go to source). Although epidemiological data show a clear correlation between pollution and poorer reproductive outcomes, the mechanisms remain unclear.

Dr. Leathersich furthers, “Climate change and pollution remain the greatest threats to human health, and human reproduction is not immune to this. Even in a part of the world with exceptional air quality, where very few days exceed the internationally accepted upper limits for pollution, there is a strong negative correlation between the amount of air pollution and the live birth rate in frozen embryo transfer cycles. Minimizing pollutant exposure must be a key public health priority.”

Professor Dr. Anis Feki, Chair-Elect of ESHRE, comments, "This important study highlights a significant link between air pollution and lower IVF success rates, with a notable reduction in live births associated with higher particulate matter exposure before oocyte retrieval. These findings emphasize the need for ongoing attention to environmental factors in reproductive health.”

References:
  1. ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting: Air pollution linked to a decrease in IVF birth rate success, new study shows - (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eshre-40th-annual-meeting-air-pollution-linked-to-a-decrease-in-ivf-birth-rate-success-new-study-shows-302188294.html)
  2. World Health Organization. (2022). Ambient (outdoor) air quality and health - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ambient-(outdoor)-air-quality-and-health)
  3. Health Organization. (2021). What are the WHO air quality guidelines? - (https://www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/what-are-the-who-air-quality-guidelines)
  4. Air pollution levels across Europe still note safe, especially for children - (https://www.eea.europa.eu/en/newsroom/news/air-pollution-levels-across-europe)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Environmental Health
View All
Advertisement