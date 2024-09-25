About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Adult Vaccination: A Shield Against Lung Diseases in India

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 25 2024 9:01 AM

Voluntary adult vaccination can substantially decrease lung infection rates, resulting in fewer hospitalizations and alleviating pressure on overburdened healthcare facilities.

World Lung Day 2024

World Lung Day is observed every year on September 25 to raise awareness about the lungs and diseases related to it. The high morbidity and mortality rates associated with acute respiratory infections continue to pose a major challenge to the healthcare system.

Pneumonia
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.
When a large portion of the population is vaccinated, it would also reduce the overall transmission of diseases by herd immunity, protecting even those who cannot be vaccinated such as infants or individuals with suppressed immune systems, said experts.

"Respiratory infections are major contributors to hospital admissions for lung-related illnesses. Vaccines are an inexpensive and easy way to prevent these, saving thousands of lives and crores of rupees in healthcare costs each year. They also are vital in reducing disease transmission and protecting vulnerable populations," said Dr. Arjun Khanna, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

He said people with immuno-compromised states like diabetes, kidney disease or lung disease such as asthma or COPD as well as elderly people are at higher risk of serious illness from many vaccine-preventable diseases. However, the current rate of adult vaccination in India is minuscule due to which millions of individuals remain vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases, causing needless morbidity and mortality.

The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
According to the doctors, it is important for vulnerable people and the elderly to stay up to date on vaccinations such as influenza (to protect against seasonal flu), Pneumococcal pneumonia (to protect against bacterial pneumonia), RSV (to protect against severe RSV illness in adults above 60 years of age), Tdap (to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough), Zoster (to protect against shingles), and BCG (to protect against tuberculosis).

Source-IANS
How Well do you Know Your Lungs
Introduction: The lungs are a pair of respiratory organs located on either side of the chest. They are the main part of the respiratory system that helps in removing waste gases like carbon dioxide from our body and supplying oxygen to the ...
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.

