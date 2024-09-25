Adult Vaccination: A Shield Against Lung Diseases in India

Voluntary adult vaccination can substantially decrease lung infection rates, resulting in fewer hospitalizations and alleviating pressure on overburdened healthcare facilities.
World Lung Day 2024World Lung Day is observed every year on September 25 to raise awareness about the lungs and diseases related to it. The high morbidity and mortality rates associated with acute respiratory infections continue to pose a major challenge to the healthcare system.
‘Are you concerned about your family's risk of #lunginfections? Discover how #vaccines can act as a powerful defense against diseases like whooping #cough and RSV. #influenza #pneumonia #worldlungday’When a large portion of the population is vaccinated, it would also reduce the overall transmission of diseases by herd immunity, protecting even those who cannot be vaccinated such as infants or individuals with suppressed immune systems, said experts.
"Respiratory infections are major contributors to hospital admissions for lung-related illnesses. Vaccines are an inexpensive and easy way to prevent these, saving thousands of lives and crores of rupees in healthcare costs each year. They also are vital in reducing disease transmission and protecting vulnerable populations," said Dr. Arjun Khanna, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.
He said people with immuno-compromised states like diabetes, kidney disease or lung disease such as asthma or COPD as well as elderly people are at higher risk of serious illness from many vaccine-preventable diseases. However, the current rate of adult
According to the doctors, it is important for vulnerable people and the elderly to stay up to date on vaccinations such as influenza (to protect against seasonal flu), Pneumococcal pneumonia (to protect against bacterial pneumonia), RSV (to protect against severe RSV illness in adults above 60 years of age), Tdap (to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough), Zoster (to protect against shingles), and BCG (to protect against tuberculosis).
Source-IANS