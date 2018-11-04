A gene called FOXF1 inhibits the progression of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) which includes extensive scarring in lung tissues, hyper-production of harmful cells called myofibroblasts and excessive lung inflammation, shows new study. The study was conducted by a research team from the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and published in the journal

New Molecular Target to Treat Deadly Lung Disease

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.