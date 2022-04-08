About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

A-Book or E-Book: Which Would You Prefer?

by Hannah Joy on August 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM
Font : A-A+

A-Book or E-Book: Which Would You Prefer?

Augmented reality (AR) could be the future of paper books. AR could soon make a comeback against the e-book trend, reveal researchers from the University of Surrey.

Surrey has introduced the third generation (3G) version of its Next Generation Paper (NGP) project, allowing the reader to consume information on the printed paper and screen side by side.

New Virtual, Augmented Reality Device Simulates Sight Loss

New Virtual, Augmented Reality Device Simulates Sight Loss


Virtual/augmented reality devices can simulate some of the key difficulties experienced due to glaucoma, suggests new study from City, University of London.
Advertisement


Dr. Radu Sporea, Senior lecturer at the Advanced Technology Institute (ATI), comments: "The way we consume literature has changed over time with so many more options than just paper books. Multiple electronic solutions currently exist, including e-readers and smart devices, but no hybrid solution which is sustainable on a commercial scale."

"Augmented books, or a-books, can be the future of many book genres, from travel and tourism to education. This technology exists to assist the reader in a deeper understanding of the written topic and get more through digital means without ruining the experience of reading a paper book."
Augmented Reality Helps Tackle Fear of Spiders: Study

Augmented Reality Helps Tackle Fear of Spiders: Study


Phobys app can significantly reduce your fear and disgust in the real-life spider situation and can help you get closer to the spider.
Advertisement

Power efficiency and pre-printed conductive paper are some of the new features which allow Surrey's augmented books to now be manufactured on a semi-industrial scale. With no wiring visible to the reader, Surrey's augmented reality books allow users to trigger digital content with a simple gesture (such as a swipe of a finger or a turn of a page), which will then be displayed on a nearby device.

George Bairaktaris, a Postgraduate researcher at the University of Surrey and part of the Next Generation Paper project team, said: "The original research was carried out to enrich travel experiences by creating augmented travel guides. This upgraded 3G model allows for the possibility of using augmented books for different areas such as education. In addition, the new model disturbs the reader less by automatically recognizing the open page and triggering the multimedia content."

"What started as an augmented book project, evolved further into scalable user interfaces. The techniques and knowledge from the project led us into exploring organic materials and printing techniques to fabricate scalable sensors for interfaces beyond the a-book".



Source: Eurekalert
People With Low Vision Can Navigate Their Environment Using Augmented Reality Glasses

People With Low Vision Can Navigate Their Environment Using Augmented Reality Glasses


Patients who have difficulty with peripheral vision or seeing in low light can now have enhanced enhance mobility and function using augmented reality glasses.
Advertisement

Augmented Reality Headset Created to Guide Military Doctors in the Battle Field

Augmented Reality Headset Created to Guide Military Doctors in the Battle Field


New Augmented Reality Headsets have been created to guide military doctors to perform expert guided procedures on the battlefield. Purdue University researchers have created the headset.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
View all
Recommended Reading
Amoebic DysenteryAmoebic Dysentery
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amoebic Dysentery 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Post-Nasal Drip A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Donation - Recipients Blood - Sugar Chart Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Hospital Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE