About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Cells That Represent the Airways of Cystic Fibrosis Patients Created

by Colleen Fleiss on August 5, 2022 at 2:48 AM
Font : A-A+

Cells That Represent the Airways of Cystic Fibrosis Patients Created

Researchers leveraged blood cells from people with cystic fibrosis (CF) to make patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and generate lung epithelial cells in the lab.

These lung cells are functional and highly similar to the lung cells of the patient. Using these "lung cells in a dish," they have created a novel platform to discover effective drugs for those patients who currently don't have any treatment options.

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis


Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure
Advertisement


"This model system can be used to identify new treatments for those CF patients who continue to struggle without therapies. More broadly, the functional lung cells we are able to create have the power and potential to model various lung-specific diseases including asthma, COPD, CF, primary ciliary dyskinesia, as well as viral infections," explains lead author Andrew Berical, MD, assistant professor of medicine at BUSM.

Stem Cells for Cystic Fibrosis Therapy

The researchers generated lung cells from 12 different donors and tested both approved and experimental CF drugs. Cells from patients with treatable mutations showed expected responses. Cells from patients with untreatable mutations could be used to discover novel and experimental therapies, in a safe non-invasive manner.

According to Berical and Finn Hawkins, MBBCh, who is the senior author of the study, this work opens the door to wide possibilities for the use of iPSC-derived lung cells. "To generate cells (initially from a blood draw) that are similar to actual lung cells, suggests the possibility of using these cells as both a safe drug testing platform as well as a potential treatment themselves.
Quiz on Cystic Fibrosis

Quiz on Cystic Fibrosis


How much do you know about the chronic, progressive, inherited, fatal disease called cystic fibrosis? Learn more about cystic fibrosis from this quiz.
Advertisement

For example, if a genetic alteration (such as a CFTR mutation) can be corrected (in the lab), we may one day have the ability to make genetically-edited lung cells and put them back into a patient, thus curing them of their lung disease," adds Berical who also is a member of the BU/BMC Center for Regenerative Medicine.

The researchers hope that by generating lung cells that are similar in makeup and function to an individual's own lung cells, they may one day be able to discover safe, effective and life changing medications for those who continue to struggle without adequate treatments.

These findings appear online in the journal Nature Communications.

Source: Eurekalert
The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation


The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Advertisement

Proteins That may Influence Cystic Fibrosis Discovered

Proteins That may Influence Cystic Fibrosis Discovered


Hundreds of novel proteins that play an important role in cystic fibrosis. The findings shed light on why some patients respond better to current therapies.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
View all
Recommended Reading
Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and FibrosisFibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis
Genetic Testing of DiseasesGenetic Testing of Diseases
Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormond´s DiseaseRetroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormond´s Disease
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetic Testing of Diseases Cystic Fibrosis Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormond´s Disease 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Indian Medical Journals Drug Interaction Checker Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) The Essence of Yoga Accident and Trauma Care Iron Intake Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close