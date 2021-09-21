About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Augmented Reality Helps Tackle Fear of Spiders: Study

by Hannah Joy on September 21, 2021 at 9:33 PM
Font : A-A+

Augmented Reality Helps Tackle Fear of Spiders: Study

New augmented reality app for smartphones has been developed to help people fight their fear of spiders, reveal researchers from the University of Basel.

The app has already shown itself to be effective in a clinical trial, with subjects experiencing less fear of real spiders after completing just a few training units with the app at home.

Advertisement


Fear of spiders is one of the most common phobias and leads to a variety of limitations in everyday life, as those affected seek to avoid situations involving spiders.

For example, sufferers are known to avoid social occasions outdoors, visits to the zoo or certain travel destinations - or to excessively check rooms for spiders or avoid certain rooms, such as basements or lofts, altogether.
Advertisement

One effective treatment for a fear of spiders is "exposure therapy," in which patients are guided through therapeutic exposure to the situations they fear in order to gradually break down their phobia. This treatment is rarely used, however, because those affected are reluctant to expose themselves to real spiders.

To remedy this situation, the interdisciplinary research team led by Professor Dominique de Quervain has developed a smartphone-based augmented reality app called Phobys. Writing in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders, the researchers have reported promising results with this app designed to tackle the fear of spiders.

Phobys is based on exposure therapy and uses a realistic 3D spider model that is projected into the real world. "It's easier for people with a fear of spiders to face a virtual spider than a real one," explains Anja Zimmer, lead author of the study.

Effectiveness verified in a study

Zimmer and her colleagues analyzed the effectiveness of Phobys in a clinical trial involving 66 subjects. Over the course of two weeks, the participants - who all suffered from a fear of spiders - either completed six half-hour training units with Phobys or, in the case of the control group, were offered no intervention.

Before and after treatment, the subjects approached a real spider in a transparent box as closely as their fear of spiders allowed.

The group that had trained using Phobys showed significantly less fear and disgust in the real-life spider situation and was able to get closer to the spider than the control group.

The Phobys app offers nine different levels so that subjects can get closer to - and even interact with - the virtual spider. With each level, the tasks become more intensive and therefore more difficult. Each level ends with an assessment of one's own fear and disgust, and the app decides whether the level should be repeated or the user can move on to the next one.

The app also makes use of game elements, such as rewarding feedback, animation and sound effects, to maintain a high level of motivation.

Phobys is available in app stores

Following refinement with the help of GeneGuide AG (specifically, the MindGuide Division), a spin-off from the University of Basel, the app is now available in the app stores for iPhones and Android smartphones.

People suffering from mild forms of a fear of spiders can use the app on their own. In the case of people who suffer from a serious fear of spiders, the researchers recommend that the app only be used with the supervision of a professional.

The app allows users to test whether they are afraid of a virtual spider for free, while the training to reduce their fear of spiders can be purchased in the app.

The current study is one of several projects in progress at the Transfaculty Research Platform for Molecular and Cognitive Neurosciences, led by Professor Andreas Papassotiropoulos and Professor Dominique de Quervain, with the aim of improving the treatment of mental disorders through the use of new technologies and making these treatments widely available.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Method Helps Detect Food Additives and Flavorings More A...
Common Antibiotic Azithromycin Reduces Low Birth Weight >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Gonorrhea
Gonorrhea
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Xenophobia Paranoia Resistance to Change 

Recommended Reading
Fear of Covid-19 is Killing Patients With Other Serious Diseases: Study
Fear of Covid-19 is Killing Patients With Other Serious Diseases: Study
People who have the fear of COVID-19 are at higher risk of death. Massive education effort is ......
Marvel Movies may Help Reduce Symptoms of Spider and Ant Phobias
Marvel Movies may Help Reduce Symptoms of Spider and Ant Phobias
Fear of ants (myrmecophobia) and fear of spiders (arachnophobia) can be alleviated by watching a ......
Orb-Weaving Spiders Living in Urban Areas may Have an Increased Ability to Reproduce
Orb-Weaving Spiders Living in Urban Areas may Have an Increased Ability to Reproduce
A common orb-weaving spider may grow larger and have an increased ability to reproduce when living ....
Spider Fears can be Dispelled in New York on July 4
Spider Fears can be Dispelled in New York on July 4
Get rid of your spider fears by getting down and personal with the venomous beasts at one of New ......
Paranoia
Paranoia
Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone el...
Resistance to Change
Resistance to Change
Change is hard so, resistance to the same is inevitable. Overcoming the resistance to change is the ...
Xenophobia
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ sec...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close