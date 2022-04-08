About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
First Ever Heart Transplant Between 2 HIV-positive Patients Successful

by Hannah Joy on August 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM
The US doctors successfully performed first ever HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant.

The patient, in her sixties, suffered from advanced heart failure and received the life-saving donation, along with a simultaneous kidney transplant, in early spring.

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease.
The complex surgery, by a team of doctors at Montefiore Health System in New York City, lasted four hours.

The procedure is a "milestone in the history of organ donation," said Ulrich P. Jorde, Cardiac Transplantation & Mechanical Circulatory Support, at Montefiore, in a statement.
Piggyback Heart Transplant Procedure in Chennai – Interview With Dr.Ejaz Ahmed Sheriff

Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Sheriff performed a piggyback heart transplant in Chennai at the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) Hospital. Medindia interviewed him to find out more about the novelty of such a heart transplant.
"Thanks to significant medical advances, people living with HIV are able to control the disease so well that they can now save the lives of other people living with this condition," Jorde added.

The woman spent five weeks recovering in the hospital. She is currently being monitored by her transplant physicians at Montefiore.

In 2013, the US HIV Organ Policy Equity Act enabled people living with HIV to donate their organs to a HIV-positive recipient. However, it has taken almost 10 years for this opportunity to become a reality for heart transplantation.

"Making this option available to people living with HIV expands the pool of donors and means more people, with or without HIV, will have quicker access to a lifesaving organ," said the patient's cardiologist, Dr. Omar Saeed, who is also an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.



Source: IANS
Gene Expression Profiling Score Predicts Heart Transplant Survival

Gene expression profiling score can be used to identify transplant recipients who have a low probability of rejection, finds the IMAGE study.
Heart Transplant Recipient Wants to Give Back By Spreading the Word About Organ Donation

Inspired by the training program arranged MOHAN Foundation in Chennai, Hvovi Minocherhomji, a Mumbai-based heart transplant recipient, wants to create awareness on organ donation in her home city.
