Read the side effects of Tazarotene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Itching, burning/stinging, redness, skin peeling, irritation, worsening of psoriasis, rash, dry skin, bleeding, localized swelling, high cholesterol levels, desquamation, contact dermatitis, discoloration of skin and photosensitivity.*Avoid exposure to sun or UV light. Do not use >10% of BSA.