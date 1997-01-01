Side effect(s) of Azathioprine

Read the side effects of Azathioprine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Decreased white blood cells and platelets.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
Miscellaneous
-
Rash, hair loss, fever, joint pain, diarrhea, negative nitrogen balance and reversible interstitial lung inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor complete blood counts, liver function, and TPMT enzyme activity, while taking this medication.
* Avoid excess dosage.