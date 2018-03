List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome

Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide contains antacids, prescribed for preventing ulcers, heartburn relief, acid indigestion and stomach upsets. Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide neutralizes acid in the stomach. Trade Names :

Cimetidine Cimetidine is a histamine H2-receptor antagonist, prescribed for heartburn and peptic ulcers. Trade Names :

Esomeprazole Esomeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). With amoxicillin and clarithromycin it is used for treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer. It is also used to aid in reduction in occurrence of gastric ulcers associated with continuous NSAID therapy, and in Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. It blocks the production of stomach acid. Trade Names : More...

Famotidine Famotidine is a histamine (H2-receptor antagonist), prescribed for ulcer. Trade Names : More...

Lansoprazole Lansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), erosive esophagitis (inflammation of esophagus), and Zollinger-Ellison (gastric acid hyper secretion) syndrome. It blocks the enzyme in the stomach that produces acid. Trade Names : More...

Omeprazole Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for indigestion, peptic ulcer and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD/GERD). Trade Names : More...

Pantoprazole Pantoprazole is a proton-pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and erosive esophagitis. It decreases the amount of acid made in the stomach. Trade Names : More...

Rabeprazole Rabeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for duodenal ulcer, gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD), and Zollinger-Ellison (gastric acid hyper secretion) syndrome. It works by decreasing the amount of acid made in the stomach. Trade Names : More...