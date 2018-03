List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Vaginal Bleeding. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Vaginal Bleeding

Adrenochrome monosemicarbazone / Carbazochrome Adrenochrome monosemicarbazole is used for the treatment of hematuria (blood in the urine), retinal hemorrhage (bleeds in the retina of the eye), epistaxis (bleeding from the nose), secondary bleeding from wounds, uterine bleeding and preoperatively to reduce bleeding . Adrenochrome monosemicarbazole stops bleeding by reducing capillary fragility, oozing from raw surfaces and bleeding from microvessels. Trade Names : More...

Carboprost Carboprost is a synthetic prostaglandin analogue, prescribed for termination of pregnancy and also used for postpartum hemorrhage. Trade Names :

Ergometrine Ergometrine is an ergot alkaloid, prescribed for post-partum and uterine bleeding. Trade Names : More...

Estropipate Estropipate is a crystalline form of estrogen, prescribed for symptoms of menopause, osteoporosis, excessive and painful vaginal bleeding.

Etamsylate Etamsylate is a haemostatic agent, prescribed for the management of blood loss in menorrhagia, and after surgery. Trade Names : More...

Methylergometrine Methylergometrine is a synthetic analogue of ergonovine, prescribed for treating postpartum hemorrhage. Trade Names : More...

Ormeloxifene Ormeloxifene is one of the selective estrogen receptor, used as a contraceptive or as a treatment for dysfunctional uterine bleeding. Trade Names :