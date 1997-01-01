Drugs for Septicemia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Septicemia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Septicemia

Ampicillin Ampicillin is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections.

Cefazolin Cefazolin is a cephalosporin antibiotic, mainly used to treat bacterial infections in different parts of the body (the lung, bone, joint, stomach, blood, heart valve, and urinary tract). It is also used to prevent bacterial infections before, during, or after certain surgeries.

Cefotaxime Cefotaxime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, skin and skin structure infections, and others.

Cefoxitin Cefoxitin is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections such as respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, septicemia, and others.

Ceftazidime Ceftazidime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. It works by killing sensitive bacteria.

Cloxacillin is used for to the treatment of several infections that may include endocarditis (infection of the inner layer of the heart), pneumonia (infection of the lung) and other respiratory tract infections, bone and joint infections, sepsis (blood infection), skin and soft tissue infections and urinary tract infection. Like other penicillins, it prevents the synthesis of the bacterial wall, resulting in its death. It is effective against bacteria that produce an enzyme called penicillinase like penicillinase-producing staphylococci. Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug.

Imipenem and Cilastatin Imipenem and Cilastatin is a broad spectrum beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for severe body infections.

Oxacillin Injection Oxacillin Injection is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection.