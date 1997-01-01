medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Septicemia

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Septicemia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Septicemia

Cefoxitin

Cefoxitin is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections such as respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, septicemia, and others.

Cloxacillin

Cloxacillin is used for to the treatment of several infections that may include endocarditis (infection of the inner layer of the heart), pneumonia (infection of the lung) and other respiratory tract infections, bone and joint infections, sepsis (blood infection), skin and soft tissue infections and urinary tract infection. Like other penicillins, it prevents the synthesis of the bacterial wall, resulting in its death. It is effective against bacteria that produce an enzyme called penicillinase like penicillinase-producing Staphylococci. Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug.
Trade Names :
Cefolac-XL (100mg/500mg) | Cefolac-XL (200mg/500mg) | Novaclox (500mg/500mg) | Amclo (250mg/250mg) | Betaclox (250mg/250mg) | Blumox Plus (250mg/250mg) | Numox (125mg/250mg) | Numox (250mg/250mg) | Numox (125mg/125mg) | Numox (500mg/500mg)
More...

Oxacillin Injection

Oxacillin Injection is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection.

Ticarcillin

Ticarcillin is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for infections caused by certain bacteria. It blocks the growth of the bacteria's cell wall, resulting in the death of the bacteria.
Trade Names :
Timentin
Septicemia / Sepsis

Septicemia / Sepsis

Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.
About - Causes and Risk Factors - Symptoms and Signs - Diagnosis - Complications - Treatment - FAQs - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.