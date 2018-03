Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol is an oral contraceptive, prescribed for prevention of pregnancy in women who elect to use this product as a method of contraception.

Drospirenone and Estradiol is a combination of 2 hormones (estrogen and progestin), prescribed for preventing pregnancy. It is also used for treating irregular and painful (dysmenorrhea) periods, to decrease blood loss and ovarian cysts.

Norethindrone is synthetic oral progestin, used for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea (absence of periods for a few months but patient is not pregnant), endometriosis (the tissue that lines the inner wall of the uterus is found at other sites), and abnormal uterine bleeding due to hormonal imbalance. It induces secretory changes in the endometrium.

Trade Names :