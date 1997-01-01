medindia
Drugs for Hemorrhoids

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hemorrhoids. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hemorrhoids

Cinchocaine

Cinchocaine is a potent amino amide local anesthetic, prescribed to relieve itching and pain caused by minor burns, sunburns, cuts, scratches, insect bites, poison ivy and in ear drop solutions. It is also used to relieve rectal pain and itching due to hemorrhoids (piles). It is a component of the veterinary drug called Somulose for euthanasia of horses and cattle. It is available as a component in over-the-counter topical formulations. It is the active ingredient in some topical hemorrhoid creams such as Proctosedyl. It acts by causing numbness in the area where it is applied and hence blocks the pain felt. It also helps with the swelling and inflammation of veins in the rectum and anus and relaxes the spasm of the back passage. It has been withdrawn by the United States Food and Drug Administration for use as a spinal anesthetic due to high neurotoxicity.
Piles / Hemorrhoids

Piles / Hemorrhoids

Abnormally enlarged and dilated blood vessels of the anal region are known as hemorrhoids.
