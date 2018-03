Phenazone, also called antipyrine, is used Orally to reduce fever and pain in conditions like migraine. As ear drops, as a pain reliever and a local anesthetic: For the treatment of ear ache caused by an acute inflammation of the middle ear (acute otitis media ) in a combination with other medications Along with benzocaine before ear wax removal to facilitate the removal of the earwax , and after the removal to dry the external ear canal and relieve any discomfort