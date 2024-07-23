Stay Safe This Monsoon: Top Tips to Prevent Food Poisoning

Highlights: Maintaining proper food hygiene and thorough cooking are critical to preventing foodborne illnesses during the monsoon

Avoiding street food and opting for fresh ingredients significantly reduces the risk of food poisoning

Staying hydrated with safe drinking water and properly storing perishables are essential steps for food safety in the rainy season



‘Stay safe this monsoon! Prioritize food hygiene, avoid street food, and drink safe water to prevent food poisoning. #monsoonsafety #foodhygiene #stayhealthy #medindia’

Advertisement

What is Food Poisoning?

Advertisement

Common Symptoms of Food Poisoning

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Nausea

Diarrhea

Stomach pain

Bloody stool

Fever

Headaches

Advertisement

How to Avoid Food Poisoning During Monsoon?

Prioritise Food Hygiene

Opt for Fresh Ingredients

Store your Food Correctly

Stay Hydrated with Safe Drinking Water

Say No to Street Food

Be Vary of Dairy Products

Thoroughly Wash Fruits and Vegetables

Stay Informed about Food Recalls

Handle Food Safely

Foodborne pathogens (Bintsis T. Foodborne pathogens. AIMS Microbiol. 2017;3(3):529-563. Published 2017 Jun 29. doi:10.3934/microbiol.2017.3.529) PROTOZOA CAUSING FOOD POISONING (Al-Agroudi MA, Morsy ATA, Ismail MAM, Morsy TA. PROTOZOA CAUSING FOOD POISONING. J Egypt Soc Parasitol. 2016 Dec;46(3):497-508. PMID: 30230745.)

Monsoons deliver a nice change in weather, whether it's a moderate drizzle or a major rainfall. However, the danger of foodborne illness increases dramatically during the rainy season. The fatal mix of high humidity and variable temperatures provides an excellent habitat for fungi, bacteria, and viruses to thrive. One of the most common health problems that people face is food poisoning. To keep yourself and your family safe during the monsoon season, you must understand how to prevent food poisoning.Food poisoning, as the name implies, is a type of food-borne illness or sickness that people get after eating contaminated food. The root reason is the presence of germs or dangerous bacteria in the meal or beverage (1). It is usually not a dangerous condition and can improve in a few days, with or without medication, if taken precautions.Symptoms may include (2):According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), food poisoning caused by E. coli, Salmonella, and other pollutants is widespread during the rainy season. Contaminated food is a common source of food poisoning, diarrhea, dysentery, and cholera, thus it must be handled with care during preparation, storage, and cleanliness.Here are some measures to keep yourself safe this monsoon:Maintaining hygiene is critical in preventing foodborne infections. Make it a point to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water before touching or eating any food. Maintain hygiene in your kitchen and anywhere food is cooked. To avoid cross-contamination, clean all kitchen surfaces, chopping boards, and utensils regularly. Use separate cutting boards for vegetables and raw meats to reduce the danger of contamination even further.Whenever possible, use fresh, high-quality ingredients. Avoid buying pre-cut fruits and vegetables from street vendors, as they are likely to be contaminated. When purchasing meat, fish, and poultry, ensure that they are fresh and properly stored at the appropriate temperature. Also, when purchasing packaged items, always check for expiration dates and any symptoms of rotting.3. Cook your items thoroughly. Cooking your food at the proper temperature guarantees that hazardous germs and viruses are destroyed. Consume only well-cooked meat, poultry, and seafood; avoid raw or undercooked foods. For added safety, use a food thermometer to check the interior temperature of cooked items to ensure that they are safe. For example, the optimal internal temperature for fowl is 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius).Food that has not been properly stored is more likely to become infected during a monsoon. Refrigerate perishable foods as soon as possible, and try not to keep prepared foods out at room temperature for too long. You can also use airtight containers to keep leftover meals in the fridge. Also, ensure sure your refrigerator is set at the appropriate temperature to prevent bacterial growth.During the monsoon season, water becomes easily contaminated, which is a leading cause of foodborne illness. Make a point of just drinking filtered or boiling water. Use ice cubes from reputable sources instead, and make your own ice with filtered water if possible. Also, avoid buying beverages from street vendors because the water quality may be questionable.We are often tempted to eat street food, however, it is best avoided during the monsoon season. Most street sellers fail to adhere to uniform cleanliness requirements. Even if you feel like eating street food, choose vendors with clearly cleaner stalls. Choose freshly cooked, hot things over uncooked stuff from the street.Dairy items are the most vulnerable to spoiling during the monsoon. Make sure your milk and milk-based products are pasteurized and stored at the appropriate temperature. Avoid any dairy product that has been left at room temperature for extended periods. Check for expiration dates and adequate sealing when purchasing dairy products.Even if you buy your groceries from the best vendors, there is a potential that they contain hazardous pesticides and bacteria during the monsoon season. Before eating any raw food purchased from outside, thoroughly wash it under running water. To remove leftover pollutants, soak leafy greens in a mix of water and vinegar. Peeling fruits can also reduce the risk of consuming hazardous chemicals from their skins.Keep a watchful eye on food safety alerts issued by health officials. This information can help you avoid consuming tainted products. To stay up to date on food safety issues, sign up for newsletters or follow government organizations on social media.Finally, always attempt to learn proper food handling skills. Serve the food on clean dishes and plates, and avoid using the same utensils for raw and cooked foods. When in doubt about the safety of a food, it is best to discard it rather than risk contracting a foodborne illness.Source-Medindia