List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Eye Redness. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Eye Redness

Fluorometholone Fluorometholone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for the swelling caused by infections, injury, surgery or other conditions. Trade Names : More...

Naphazoline Naphazoline is a decongestant, prescribed for conjunctivitis with symptoms of redness (mainly due to vasodilation of the peripheral small blood vessels), swelling of the conjunctiva, itching and increased production of tears, relieving stuffy nose due to cold, hay fever, or other upper respiratory allergies associated with sinus inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Naphazoline/ Pheniramine - Ophthalmic Naphazoline/ Pheniramine - Ophthalmic is a decongestant and antihistamine combination, prescribed for eye redness, puffiness, itching and watery eyes that commonly occur with allergies.

Oxymetazoline Oxymetazoline is a decongestant, used to relieve nasal and sinus congestion due to colds, allergies, and hay fever. Ophthalmic- Relieving redness in the eye. Trade Names : More...

Phenylephrine Phenylephrine is a selective alpha agonist, used to increase blood pressure and topically as a nasal decongestant. It is also used in the eye to dilate the pupil or to constrict superficial blood vessels in eye allergy. Trade Names : More...

Terfenadine Terfenadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, throat irritation, red, irritated, itchy and tearing eyes. Trade Names :

Tetrahydrozoline Hcl Tetrahydrozoline Hcl is a decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion due to colds, hay fever, allergies, or sinusitis. Trade Names :