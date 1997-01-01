Drugs for Dental Anesthesia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Dental Anesthesia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Dental Anesthesia Bupivacaine Bupivacaine is a local anesthetic, used for surgery and for obstetrical procedures. Clove oil Clove oil has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in dentistry as an analgesic (for relief of dental pain), for its use in dental cements, as a fragrance in aromatherapy oils, in transdermal drug delivery systems and in food as a flavoring agent. Clove oil is obtained by distillation of the flowers, stems and leaves of the clove tree. Its primary and bioactive constituent eugenol (constituting 49 - 87%) is well-known for its therapeutic properties and is widely used in dentistry as an analgesic for toothache joint pain , and as a antispasmodic. Clove oil has also been found to possess antimicrobial (works against several bacteria and fungal strains), antiviral, anticancer, antioxidant (a neuroprotective for the treatment of memory deficits caused by oxidative stress ), anti inflammatory, insecticidal, antidiabetic and lipid lowering properties. Lidocaine Lidocaine is a local anesthetic, indicated for local or regional anesthesia.