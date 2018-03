List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Chiari Malformations. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Chiari Malformations

Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Acetaminophen and Codeine Acetaminophen and Codeine contains nonopiate, non-salicylate analgesic, antipyretic and opium alkaloid, prescribed for mild to moderately severe pain, fever and cough. Trade Names :

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine contains analgesic, antipyretic and depressant agent, prescribed for tension headache, pain and anxiety. It works by relaxing muscle contractions. Acetaminophen is a pain reliever and fever reducer, butalbital relaxes muscle contractions involved in a tension headache and caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant which relaxes muscle contractions in blood vessels to improve blood flow.

Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine Aspirin, Butalbital and Caffeine contains barbiturate, central nervous system stimulant, analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory agents, prescribed for relieving tension headaches.

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Indomethacin Indomethacin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, stiffness and swelling. Trade Names : More...