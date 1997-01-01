Drugs for Autoimmune Disorders

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Autoimmune Disorders. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders Sarilumab Sarilumab is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have not shown adequate response either to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own joints resulting in pain, swelling, and inflammation. Sarilumab is used alone or in combination with methotrexate or other DMARDs. It works by blocking the activity of interleukin-6, a cytokine substance that is responsible for causing inflammation. Trioxsalen Trioxsalen is a photosensitizer (psoralen derivative), used for vitiligo along with ultraviolet light. Trade Names : More...