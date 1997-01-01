Drugs for Autoimmune Disorders

Sarilumab is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have not shown adequate response either to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own joints resulting in pain, swelling, and inflammation.
Sarilumab is used alone or in combination with methotrexate
or other DMARDs.
It works by blocking the activity of interleukin-6, a cytokine substance that is responsible for causing inflammation.