Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also prescribed for migraine and nerve pain.

Chlorpromazine is an antipsychotic, tranquilizer and antiemetic drug, prescribed for mental or mood disorders (schizophrenia). It is also used to prevent and treat nausea and vomiting, fearness before surgery, used as an adjunct in the treatment of tetanus.

