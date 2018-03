Drugs for Acromegaly

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Acromegaly. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Acromegaly Bromocriptine Bromocriptine is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinsonís disease either alone or with other medications. It is also used for galactorrhoea (abnormal milk production), hypogonadism (reduced hormone production by sex hormones), infertility, suppressed lactation and menstrual disorders. Lanreotide Lanreotide is a somatostatin analog, prescribed for acromegaly. Octreotide Octreotide is a synthetic octapeptide, prescribed for acromegaly. It is also used to control diarrhea and flushing caused by cancer. Pegvisomant Pegvisomant is a growth hormone receptor antagonist, prescribed for acromegaly in people who have not responded to other therapies.