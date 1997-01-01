Vasodilators

ICD Code -Y51.3

Papaverine This medication is a vasodilating agent, prescribed for the relief from smooth muscle spasm, cerebral and peripheral ischemia (inadequate blood supply) associated with arterial spasm.

ICD Code -Y52.3

Glyceryl Trinitrate This medication is an organic nitrate, prescribed for angina and heart failure.

Hydralazine This medication is a smooth muscle relaxant, prescribed for essential hypertension.

Iloprost This medication is a synthetic analogue of prostacyclin, prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Inamrinone This medication is a pyridine phosphodiesterase 3 inhibitor, prescribed for heart failure.

Isosorbide Dinitrate, Oral

Isosorbide Dinitrate, Sublingual

Isosorbide Dinitrate, Sustained Release

Isosorbide Mononitrate

Isosorbide Mononitrate, Sustained Rel

Minoxidil

Minoxidil Topical This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for hair loss.

Nimodipine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for brain hemorrhage (bleeding in the brain) and also rarely used for high blood pressure.

Nitroglycerin

Nitroglycerin Patch

Nitroglycerin, Sublingual

Nitroglycerin, Sustained Release

Nitroglycerin, Topical

Vinpocetine This medication is a semisynthetic derivative alkaloid, prescribed for dementia and cerebrovascular disorders.

ICD Code -Y52.7

Cyclandelate This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for Raynaud’s disease and leg cramps.

Peripheral vasodilators - ICD Code -Y52.7

Isoxsuprine hydrochloride This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for peripheral vascular disease, relief of symptoms associated with cerebrovascular insufficiency, and premature labor.

Pulmonary Hypertension - ICD Code -Y52.3