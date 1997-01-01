Vasodilators
ICD Code -Y51.3
This medication is a vasodilating agent, prescribed for the relief from smooth muscle spasm, cerebral and peripheral ischemia (inadequate blood supply) associated with arterial spasm.
ICD Code -Y52.3
This medication is an organic nitrate, prescribed for angina and heart failure.
This medication is a smooth muscle relaxant, prescribed for essential hypertension.
This medication is a synthetic analogue of prostacyclin, prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
This medication is a pyridine phosphodiesterase 3 inhibitor, prescribed for heart failure.
Isosorbide Dinitrate, Oral
Isosorbide Dinitrate, Sublingual
Isosorbide Dinitrate, Sustained Release
Isosorbide Mononitrate
Isosorbide Mononitrate, Sustained Rel
Minoxidil
This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for hair loss.
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for brain hemorrhage (bleeding in the brain) and also rarely used for high blood pressure.
Nitroglycerin
Nitroglycerin Patch
Nitroglycerin, Sublingual
Nitroglycerin, Sustained Release
Nitroglycerin, Topical
This medication is a semisynthetic derivative alkaloid, prescribed for dementia and cerebrovascular disorders.
ICD Code -Y52.7
This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for Raynaud’s disease and leg cramps.
Peripheral vasodilators - ICD Code -Y52.7
This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for peripheral vascular disease, relief of symptoms associated with cerebrovascular insufficiency, and premature labor.
Pulmonary Hypertension - ICD Code -Y52.3
This medication is an endothelin receptor antagonist, prescribed for pulmonary atrial hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs).