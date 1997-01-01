medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. ICD Codes for Drugs

Vasodilators


ICD Code -Y51.3


Papaverine

This medication is a vasodilating agent, prescribed for the relief from smooth muscle spasm, cerebral and peripheral ischemia (inadequate blood supply) associated with arterial spasm.

ICD Code -Y52.3


Glyceryl Trinitrate

This medication is an organic nitrate, prescribed for angina and heart failure.

Hydralazine

This medication is a smooth muscle relaxant, prescribed for essential hypertension.

Iloprost

This medication is a synthetic analogue of prostacyclin, prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Inamrinone

This medication is a pyridine phosphodiesterase 3 inhibitor, prescribed for heart failure.

Isosorbide Dinitrate, Oral

Isosorbide Dinitrate, Sublingual

Isosorbide Dinitrate, Sustained Release

Isosorbide Mononitrate

Isosorbide Mononitrate, Sustained Rel

Minoxidil

Nimodipine

This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for brain hemorrhage (bleeding in the brain) and also rarely used for high blood pressure.

Nitroglycerin

Nitroglycerin Patch

Nitroglycerin, Sublingual

Nitroglycerin, Sustained Release

Nitroglycerin, Topical

Vinpocetine

This medication is a semisynthetic derivative alkaloid, prescribed for dementia and cerebrovascular disorders.

ICD Code -Y52.7


Cyclandelate

This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for Raynaud’s disease and leg cramps.

Peripheral vasodilators - ICD Code -Y52.7


Isoxsuprine hydrochloride

This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for peripheral vascular disease, relief of symptoms associated with cerebrovascular insufficiency, and premature labor.

Pulmonary Hypertension - ICD Code -Y52.3


Bosentan

This medication is an endothelin receptor antagonist, prescribed for pulmonary atrial hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs).
Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.