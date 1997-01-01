Propranolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Propranolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Propranolol
Propranolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. It is also used to prevent migraine headaches and recurrence of heart attacks.
Propranolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Potassium-rich foods when taken along with beta blockers like propranolol can increase the potassium level in the blood.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Tobacco: Tobacco may interfere with the protective effect of propranolol on the heart.
Pepper: Pepper may increase the level of propranolol in the blood.
Propranolol Interactions with Alcohol
Propranolol alone may cause drowsiness or dizziness. Taking alcohol with propranolol might intensify these side effects leading to accidental injury.
Propranolol Interactions with Caffeine
Caffeine-containing food items and beverages when taken along with propranolol may decrease the effectiveness of the drug. It is better to avoid tea or coffee while taking propranolol.
How to Take the Medication - Propranolol
Propranolol is available in the form of an extended-release capsule and an oral solution. The extended-release capsule should be swallowed as a whole at bedtime. You can mix the oral solution with milk or fruit juices. Take this mixture immediately after eating and don't shake it before use. Strictly follow the dose and instructions as directed. Don't take double the dose at a time as it may increase the side effects of the drug. Propranolol is also available as an injection.