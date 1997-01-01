Benidipine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Benidipine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Benidipine
Benidipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.
Trade Names
Benidipine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Goldenseal:
Goldenseal may reduce the antihypertensive effect of benidipine as berberine present in goldenseal has the ability to increase the blood pressure.
Grapefruit: Grapefruit interacts with benidipine and produces a further decrease in blood pressure.
Ginseng:Ginseng increases blood pressure and may reduce the antihypertensive effect of benidipine.
Benidipine Interactions with Alcohol
Drinking alcohol while taking benidipine may lead to some unwanted side effects like dizziness, drowsiness, fainting or lightheadedness.
How to Take the Medication - Benidipine
Benidipine is available in the form of a tablet which can be taken by mouth. You may need to take a 2mg-4mg tablet once daily preferably after breakfast. Follow the instructions exactly as directed. Don't miss or exceed the dose. If you miss, take it as soon as you remember. You should not take double the dose at a time to compensate a missed dose. Even if you feel well, do not stop the medicine without consulting the doctor.