What is Myocarditis?

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart. Structurally, the heart has three layers, which are the outer protective layer called the pericardium, the middle muscle layer called the myocardium and the inner valve layer called the endocardium. When there is an infection of the body by some viruses, or rarely some bacteria or parasites, or when there is a state of inflammation in the body due to certain diseases, the muscle layer of the heart might be attacked by the body’s own immune cells. This results in myocarditis. Myocarditis presents in various nonspecific ways and is difficult to diagnose. It is usually a self-limiting disease with minimal residual damage, but it may cause serious illness in certain individuals.

