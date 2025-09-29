About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Staggering 8-Deaths-a-Minute Heart Disease Toll in Asia

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 29 2025 4:09 AM

World Heart Day, observed on September 29, raises awareness of heart health. The 2025 theme is 'Don't Miss a Beat'.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded a grave alarm: every minute, eight people in South-East Asia die from heart disease. ()
This staggering statistic underscores the urgent and growing threat posed by cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which remain the leading cause of death across the region.


A Regional Health Crisis

Cardiovascular disease is claiming lives at an unprecedented rate—half of them in people under the age of 70,” said Dr. Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia. She warned that the combination of uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, tobacco and alcohol use, poor diets, and sedentary lifestyles is fueling a silent but deadly epidemic.

The region’s ageing populations and rapid urbanization are compounding the challenge, while health systems—already stretched thin—struggle to keep up. WHO revealed that 85% of people with hypertension and diabetes in South-East Asia lack proper disease control, leaving them highly vulnerable to heart attacks and strokes.


World Heart Day 2025: Don’t Miss a Beat

Marking World Heart Day on September 29, WHO is amplifying its call for stronger action under the global theme “Don’t Miss a Beat.”

The theme stresses the importance of never ignoring heart health—whether through personal lifestyle changes, regular medical check-ups, or national policies that reduce harmful risk factors.

Governments are urged to enforce tougher tobacco control laws, reduce salt and unhealthy fats in foods, and remove industrial trans-fats from food supplies. At the same time, individuals are encouraged to recognize their own role in protecting their heart.


Heart-Healthy Steps Everyone Can Take

Health experts remind the public that preventing heart disease begins with daily choices:
  • Quit smoking and avoid all forms of tobacco.
  • Reduce salt and unhealthy fats in meals.
  • Get at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days.
  • Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
  • Keep blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar in check.
  • Manage stress through relaxation, mindfulness, or physical activity.

The Urgency of Action

Despite some progress—such as 90 million people in the region now receiving structured care for hypertension and diabetes—Dr. Boehme noted persistent gaps, including weak enforcement of health policies and continued marketing of unhealthy products.

“Every heartbeat matters,” she said. “Unless urgent steps are taken, the toll of cardiovascular disease will continue to rise. A united effort—across individuals, communities, and governments—is the only way to change the future of heart health in South-East Asia.”

References:
  1. World Heart Day - (https://www.who.int/southeastasia/news/detail/29-09-2024-world-heart-day)
Source-Medindia


