medindia

Alcohol Use On the Rise in India: Lancet

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 8, 2019 at 3:55 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India's alcohol intake is on the rise. A new Lancet study reports that alcohol consumption in India has increased to 38 percent this decade.
Alcohol Use On the Rise in India: Lancet
Alcohol Use On the Rise in India: Lancet

Alcohol consumption in India increased from 4.3 liters a year per adult to 5.9 liters in 2017, a growth of 38 percent, says a study of 189 countries' alcohol intake.

Driven by the rise in alcohol intake in India, China, and Vietnam, global alcohol consumption increased from 5.9 liters a year per adult in 1990, to 6.5 liters in 2017, and is predicted to increase further to 7.6 liters by 2030, showed the results published in The Lancet.

As a result of increased alcohol consumption and population growth, the total volume of alcohol consumed globally per year has increased by 70 percent -- from 20,999 million liters in 1990 to 35,676 million liters in 2017.

While intake is growing in low and middle-income countries, the total volume of alcohol consumed in high-income countries has remained stable, the study said.

The estimates suggest that by 2030 half of all adults will drink alcohol, and almost a quarter (23 percent) will binge drink at least once a month.

"Our study provides a comprehensive overview of the changing landscape in global alcohol exposure. Before 1990, most alcohol was consumed in high-income countries, with the highest use levels recorded in Europe," said study author Jakob Manthey from Technische Universitat Dresden in Germany.

"However, this pattern has changed substantially, with large reductions across Eastern Europe and vast increases in several middle-income countries such as China, India, and Vietnam," Manthey added.

"This trend is forecast to continue up to 2030 when Europe is no longer predicted to have the highest level of alcohol use," he added.

Increasing rates of alcohol use suggest that the world is not on track to achieve targets against harmful alcohol use.

"Based on our data, the WHO's aim of reducing the harmful use of alcohol by 10 percent by 2025 will not be reached globally," Manthey said.

"Instead, alcohol use will remain one of the leading risk factors for the burden of disease for the foreseeable future, and its impact will probably increase relative to other risk factors," he warned, adding that implementation of effective alcohol policies is warranted, especially in rapidly developing countries with growing rates of alcohol use.

The study measured per capita alcohol consumption using data for 189 countries between 1990-2017 from the WHO and the Global Burden of Disease study.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Oxytocin Helps Treat Alcohol Use Disorder

Administering oxytocin can decrease consumption, withdrawal symptoms, and drug-seeking behavior associated with several drugs of abuse, and shows promise as a pharmacological approach to treat drug addiction.

Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding

Is alcohol safe during breastfeeding? The answer and the effects of consumption of alcohol by a lactating mother on her breastfed infant.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Dangerous Food Additives

World Red Cross Day - Celebrating Strength and Reach

World Thalassemia Day: Give Blood Give Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive