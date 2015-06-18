What is Buruli Ulcer?

Buruli Ulcer, caused by Mycobacterium ulcerans, affects the skin and soft tissue leading to permanent disfigurement and disability to the affected individual. This necrotizing disease of the skin begins with a painless nodule on the skin or under the skin. Over a period of two weeks, it breaks down to form a necrotic ulcer with undermined edges. The ulcer may be larger under the surface of the skin and is surrounded by swelling.



