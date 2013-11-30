medindia
Tips For Glowing ⁄ Fairer Skin - Beauty Tips
  1. Medindia
  2. Beauty Tips
  3. tips for glowing / fairer skin

Tips For Glowing / Fairer Skin

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Nov 30, 2013
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

What is Glowing / Fairer Skin?

"In joy the face expands, in grief it lengthens." - Charles Darwin

A glowing, fair skin is what all women and men are longing for. Having great skin will make you look younger and feel healthier no matter how old or young you are in years, and nothing makes you feel as wonderful as having glowing or radiant skin. There are several ways of taking care of your skin by using the stuff in your home such as fruits, vegetables and many more, which can work wonders in the long run.

Tip for Glowing / Fairer Skin

Natural glowing skin is the mark of a healthy person. We all try our best to attain this healthy glow but due to our busy schedules, we sometimes tend to ignore this. Also, smoking, drinking and unhealthy snacking result in various skin problems and dull skin. Here are some home beauty tips for glowing/fairer skin:

Tip 1

Tomatoes are the best source of anti-aging antioxidants lycopene. Eating any tomato based foods such as sauce or tomato juice can help improve the skin’s complexion.

Tip for Glowing / Fairer Skin: Tomatoes

Tip 2

Almonds help retain water in your body as dehydrated skin appears rough and wrinkly. Eating almonds soaked overnight or consuming almonds as they are is good for a healthy appearance.

Tip 3

Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blackberries or blueberries are all loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for healthy skin. Consuming berries will make your skin look younger and protect from inflammation.

Tip for Glowing / Fairer Skin: Berries

Tip 4

Bananas are rich in vitamin A, B and E and hence work as an anti-aging agent. The fruit when mixed with honey gives an instant glow for your skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of mashed banana and ½ teaspoon of honey. Apply this mixture on your face and wash with lukewarm water after 15 minutes. Repeat this method once in two days for best results.

Tip 5

Yogurt when applied on the face can lighten blemishes and moles, make freckles disappear, kill acne on the face and lighten suntanned skin. You can prepare a nourishing facemask mixing 1 or 2 teaspoons of yogurt, and 3-5 drops of lemon or orange juice. This will give a natural clear, fair and glowing skin.

Tip 6

Cucumber promotes skin fairness. You can smash the cucumber into paste and apply it on the face. This vegetable contains elements that reduce the melanin and minimize the skin tan.

Tip for Glowing / Fairer Skin: Cucumber

Tip 7

Lemon juice can work wonders on your skin. You can apply it any time for at least four to six weeks as often as possible for quicker results. This will help in lightening your skin.

Tip 8

Egg yolk is the best remedy to revive dull, lifeless skin. Put egg yolk in a bowl, add a spoon of honey and curd. Stir all these ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your face as a face pack, leave it on till it dries up and then wash off with cold water. Repeat this daily for at least two to three months for better results.

Tip for Glowing / Fairer Skin: Egg Yolk

Tip 9

Milk has a lot of vitamins that are good for our skin. The lactic acid in milk can act as an exfoliant and the enzymes can give you a smooth skin. It also has amino acids that help keep skin moisturized. So don’t forget to drink 2-3 glasses of milk daily.

Tip 10

Rose water is filled with antioxidants and various vitamins that can help soothe and cool sensitive and irritated skin, clean oily skin, soften and tone mature skin and add beautiful glow to the normal skin. Apply rose water on the face regularly whenever you wash your face. You can also wash your face with rose water, but remember not to apply soap when you wash your face with rose water.

Tip for Glowing / Fairer Skin: Rose Water

Tip 11

Eating healthy and nutritious foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals such as salmon, almonds, spinach, berries, apples, carrots, walnuts and so on will keep your skin soft and smooth. It also improves the quality of your skin.

Tip 12

Drinking plenty of water daily keeps the skin hydrated and plump. Water helps to flush the toxins from the body and keeps your skin clear.

Tip for Glowing / Fairer Skin: Drink Water

Related Links

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Skin Care - Related News

Patients can Control Acne and Rosacea Through Good Skin Care

Patients can Control Acne and Rosacea Through Good Skin Care

Computer Face: Premature Ageing in Women Causing Wrinkles and Saggy Jowls

Computer Face: Premature Ageing in Women Causing Wrinkles and Saggy Jowls

Better Skin Care Products Possible Via Better Understanding the Science of Good Genes

Better Skin Care Products Possible Via Better Understanding the Science of Good Genes

Simple Tips for Healthy Skin During Winter Holidays

Simple Tips for Healthy Skin During Winter Holidays

View All

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
VeronikaZemanov 

Glowing Serum is awesome!! I have very dark circles under my eyes and they are almost cleared up~ It also makes your skin very soft.. My hands peel all the time from washing dishes non stop.. Now I dont have to deal with it. I just apply this serum 3 times a day and im good.

Face

Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Face Scrubs & Packs
Face Scrubs & Packs
Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day
Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day
Beauty Issues that Reveal Underlying Health Problems
Beauty Issues that Reveal Underlying Health Problems
Top 10 Homemade Fruit Packs for Glowing Skin
Top 10 Homemade Fruit Packs for Glowing Skin
Men Shaving and Skin Care
Men Shaving and Skin Care
Open pores
Open pores
How to Get Fair Skin Naturally
How to Get Fair Skin Naturally
Dry Skin on Face, Feet and Eyelids
Dry Skin on Face, Feet and Eyelids
How Good Are Instant Glow Packs
How Good Are Instant Glow Packs
Natural Beauty Tips for Men
Natural Beauty Tips for Men
Exfoliate - Especially During Monsoons
Exfoliate - Especially During Monsoons

Hair

Benefits of Coconut Oil - An Ayurvedic Miracle
Benefits of Coconut Oil - An Ayurvedic Miracle
Care for Curly and Frizzy Hair
Care for Curly and Frizzy Hair
Hair Highlights
Hair Highlights
Dandruff
Dandruff
Care for Colored Hair
Care for Colored Hair
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss

Eyes

Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Eye Puffiness
Eye Puffiness
Eyelash Extensions
Eyelash Extensions
Sparkling Eyes
Sparkling Eyes
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?

Arms and Legs

Rough palms
Rough palms
Smoothen Those Rough Palms
Smoothen Those Rough Palms
Dark Elbows&Knees
Dark Elbows&Knees
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Four Steps To Make Sugar Scrub at Home
Four Steps To Make Sugar Scrub at Home
Body Lotions
Body Lotions

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.