Tips For Glowing ⁄ Fairer Skin - Beauty Tips

A glowing, fair skin is what all women and men are longing for. Having great skin will make you look younger and feel healthier no matter how old or young you are in years, and nothing makes you feel as wonderful as having glowing or radiant skin. There are several ways of taking care of your skin by using the stuff in your home such as fruits, vegetables and many more, which can work wonders in the long run.
Natural glowing skin is the mark of a healthy person. We all try our best to attain this healthy glow but due to our busy schedules, we sometimes tend to ignore this. Also, smoking, drinking and unhealthy snacking result in various skin problems and dull skin. Here are some home beauty tips for glowing/fairer skin:
Tip 1
Tomatoes are the best source of anti-aging antioxidants lycopene. Eating any tomato based foods such as sauce or tomato juice can help improve the skin’s complexion.
Tip 2
Almonds help retain water in your body as dehydrated skin appears rough and wrinkly. Eating almonds soaked overnight or consuming almonds as they are is good for a healthy appearance.
Tip 3
Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blackberries or blueberries are all loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for healthy skin. Consuming berries will make your skin look younger and protect from inflammation.
Tip 4
Bananas are rich in vitamin A, B and E and hence work as an anti-aging agent. The fruit when mixed with honey gives an instant glow for your skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of mashed banana and ½ teaspoon of honey. Apply this mixture on your face and wash with lukewarm water after 15 minutes. Repeat this method once in two days for best results.
Tip 5
Yogurt when applied on the face can lighten blemishes and moles, make freckles disappear, kill acne on the face and lighten suntanned skin. You can prepare a nourishing facemask mixing 1 or 2 teaspoons of yogurt, and 3-5 drops of lemon or orange juice. This will give a natural clear, fair and glowing skin.
Tip 6
Cucumber promotes skin fairness. You can smash the cucumber into paste and apply it on the face. This vegetable contains elements that reduce the melanin and minimize the skin tan.
Tip 7
Lemon juice can work wonders on your skin. You can apply it any time for at least four to six weeks as often as possible for quicker results. This will help in lightening your skin.
Tip 8
Egg yolk is the best remedy to revive dull, lifeless skin. Put egg yolk in a bowl, add a spoon of honey and curd. Stir all these ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your face as a face pack, leave it on till it dries up and then wash off with cold water. Repeat this daily for at least two to three months for better results.
Tip 9
Milk has a lot of vitamins that are good for our skin. The lactic acid in milk can act as an exfoliant and the enzymes can give you a smooth skin. It also has amino acids that help keep skin moisturized. So don’t forget to drink 2-3 glasses of milk daily.
Tip 10
Rose water is filled with antioxidants and various vitamins that can help soothe and cool sensitive and irritated skin, clean oily skin, soften and tone mature skin and add beautiful glow to the normal skin. Apply rose water on the face regularly whenever you wash your face. You can also wash your face with rose water, but remember not to apply soap when you wash your face with rose water.
Tip 11
Eating healthy and nutritious foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals such as salmon, almonds, spinach, berries, apples, carrots, walnuts and so on will keep your skin soft and smooth. It also improves the quality of your skin.
Tip 12
Drinking plenty of water daily keeps the skin hydrated and plump. Water helps to flush the toxins from the body and keeps your skin clear.
Glowing Serum is awesome!! I have very dark circles under my eyes and they are almost cleared up~ It also makes your skin very soft.. My hands peel all the time from washing dishes non stop.. Now I dont have to deal with it. I just apply this serum 3 times a day and im good.