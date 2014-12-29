What are Top Fat Burning Workouts?
Getting rid of that extra flab can be the most difficult and frustrating aspect of any diet or exercise routine. Remember not all workouts are created equal. Some are perfect for stretching and relaxing the muscles while some others are great fat loss workouts. Then there are workout routines that include easy exercises to burn fat while others come with high-intensity fat-blast moves.
Depending on your needs you can choose a perfect fat-burning workout for you or opt for a combination of a few exercise routines for achieving your muscle and fitness needs. Combine a good workout with healthy nutritional plan and you are sure to achieve a lean and healthy body.
Here are some fat-burning workouts you can try to achieve that lean look you always wanted. But do consult with your doctor and a fitness expert before you start such a regimen. This is more so if you suffer from any disease related to heart or joints.
High-intensity Cardio WorkoutsIf your goal is to burn significant amounts of calories and fat fast then cardio exercises done with high intensity is one of your best options.
Cardio workouts are those exercise routines that increase your heart rate and keep it raised for a good amount of time. As your body works to pump more blood and oxygen to your heart given the elevated heart rate, it results in significant fat loss and calorie consumption.
For quick fat-burning workouts, you need to perform cardio exercises for at least 30 to 45 minutes at least five times a week or spending 150 minutes a week. For those short of time must do the cardio routine for at least 20 minutes.
Types of Cardio Workouts
- Interval training is a cardio routine that alternates between high-intensity exercises to moderately-paced routines. Interval training done with high-intensity is also one of the best fat loss workouts for men.
- High-intensity circuit training is also effective for weight loss and fat-burning goals. Circuit training uses rigorous aerobic routines, which consists of a set or circuit of many exercises done in many sets. Typically jumps, squats, sit-ups, bench dips and others are included in a circuit.
- Swimming is a good form of cardio exercise that burns a lot of calories in less amount of time. For a quick fat-burning workout try swimming at a good pace for at least 30 minutes.
- Running or jogging at a rigorous pace is a very effective fat-burning workout. You can run on an elevated terrain or rough roads to add more intensity to this cardio workout. Vigorous walks are also good here.
- Kickboxing burns a good amount of calories and is a full-bodied cardio workout that can be done to burn fat fast and also for achieving basic fitness.
- Jumping ropes is another effective fat-burning workout. You can add variety to your rope-jumping routine by adding new styles like cross mode, side steps and others.
- Any high-intensity sport is a good cardio exercise. An hour of playing games like tennis, football, basketball or badminton on a regular basis can help you burn fat fast.
- Dancing is also a good form of cardio workout that can be used to burn fat and have fun at the same time.
- Also try your hand at hiking and biking if you love to spend time outdoors.
- Other cardio activities that can be great fat-burning workouts are stair climbing, jumping jacks, frog jumps, squat jumps, side lunges, forward lunges, butt kicks and push-ups. These can be effective fat-burning home workouts.
Yoga WorkoutsIt would be wrong to discount the power of yoga poses for burning some fats. Yoga is more than just stretching and relaxing poses. Some yoga poses can be performed regularly as a part of fat-burning workout routine. Once you are able to do yoga without expert supervision, it can become a part of your fat-burning home workouts routine.
Some poses you can try to burn fat fast:
- Sun salutations or Suryanamaskar are a set of 12 exercises, which if performed in multiple sets helps burn fat from the body.
Also try these fat-burning workouts:
- Bridge pose or Setu Bandh asana is good for reducing unwanted fat deposits from thighs.
- Bow pose or Dhanurasana is great for burning fats from the midsection.
- Try the Warrior pose or the Virbhadrasana for burning fats from yoga.
- Others to try are Tadasana, Paschimottanasana, Halasana, Garudasna and various poses that include side and forward bends.
- Pilates
- Zumba
- CrossFit
- Power Yoga
- Combat exercises
- Obstacle tracks
- Boxing
- Rowing
- Aquarobics
- Skating
Some Fat-burning TricksWhen short on time for a full-intensity workout, use these fat-burning tricks:
- When on a time crunch, do spot jogging for 5-10 minutes twice a day or perform 50 jumping jacks a few times throughout the day but not immediately after consuming a meal. Take all the precaution you would normally take before a big workout.
- Be active throughout the day. Work on your yard or garden. Clean the kitchen. Scrub those floors. Iron those clothes.
Remember motivation, consistency and effort are important, otherwise you will not benefit and will add up more than you lose. Don’t start with a big goal, start with small goals and build it up slowly as you go along. Finding a partner who has similar goals helps too. Once you start a routine try and find some time during the day in your busy schedule. If you can’t do it in the morning try and do it in the evening.
- Go take a walk with your dog. Play or dance with your kids. How about some hula hooping? Or a few trampoline jumps?
- Rotate those arms and shoulders while watching television and then do some spot jogging while catching that comedy show.
- Perform a few squats and bends after a long day working on your desk.
Once you start a routine the body will react positively and you will feel better both physically and mentally as the endorphins released will create a ‘feel good factor’ within your system. This should be your motivation to keep you going. Also use a weighing machine to periodically check how much you have lost and very soon people will start noticing the change and start making those positive remarks. Look yourself in a full length mirror or a take a ‘selfie’ at the beginning of every month and admire your own change after a few months. Good luck!!
