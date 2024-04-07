World Health Day Highlights Urgent Need for Quality Healthcare Access



Urgent Call for Equitable Access to Healthcare

In the quest for health equity and universal access to quality healthcare, the World Health Organization (WHO) marks April 7 as World Health Day under the theme ‘My Health My Right’. ( )This year's theme resonates deeply amidst escalating global health challenges, underscoring the imperative of safeguarding every individual's fundamental right to health, say healthcare professionals. They called for reaffirming our commitment to championing the fundamental right to health for all individuals.Across the globe, billions of individuals find their right to health imperiled by a myriad of threats, ranging from environmental crises to inadequate healthcare access. The toll of disease and disability continues to escalate, exacerbated by conflicts, disasters, and the pervasive scourge of air pollution. Shockingly, one life succumbs to the adverse effects of air pollution every five seconds, underscoring the urgent need for decisive action to mitigate environmental hazards and safeguard public health.While strides have been made with 140 countries recognizing health as a basic human right, millions still find themselves without access to essential healthcare services. The lack of comprehensive healthcare legislation and implementation gaps further exacerbate disparities, leaving vulnerable populations marginalized and underserved.In 2021 alone, over 4.5 billion individuals, representing more than half of the world's population, were left without access to essential health services, highlighting the urgent need for concerted efforts to bridge existing gaps.Essential components such as medical services, adequate information, safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, and a discrimination-free environment form the cornerstone of comprehensive healthcare, ensuring that every individual can exercise their right to health without discrimination or financial barriers.Dr. S. Ramesh, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Minimal Access Brain & Spine Surgeon, Kamineni Hospital, emphasizes the indispensable role of health insurance in ensuring universal access to quality healthcare."Health insurance is not just a financial safeguard but a fundamental enabler of equitable access to healthcare services. By ensuring coverage for all individuals, irrespective of their socioeconomic status, we can dismantle barriers to healthcare access and pave the way for a healthier, more resilient society."Furthermore, the pervasive impact of lifestyle-related diseases underscores the imperative of prioritizing preventive measures, with physical exercise emerging as a potent tool in combating prevalent health challenges.Dr. A. Santosh Kumar, Sr. Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, Kamineni Hospital, underscores,"Echoing these sentiments, Dr. B. Kishore Reddy, Chief Ortho Oncologist and MD, Amor Hospital, highlights the detrimental effects of air pollution on public health, advocating for proactive measures to mitigate environmental hazards. The pervasive presence of air pollution poses a grave threat to human health, permeating both indoor and outdoor environments. Embracing protective measures such as wearing masks and minimizing exposure to pollutants is imperative to safeguarding our collective well-being."Source-IANS