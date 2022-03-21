Tips to Keep Your Teeth in Shape for World Oral Health Day

In our daily lives, immense importance is given to body hygiene, physical appearance, and how we present ourselves when we go to our workplace or social gatherings.
However, most people are ignorant to the fact that mouth is a reflection of your general body's health meaning there is a bi-directional relationship between oral health and general health of all.
There is a huge body of research work that confirms the negative impact of oral microorganisms, tooth decay, and gum diseases in aggravating many systemic illnesses as well as adverse pregnancy outcomes in people.
It is also an interesting fact that many systemic illnesses show oral manifestations in patients, thereby emphasizing the need for good oral health.
There are many ways in which you can maintain your oral health in perfect condition, and these are the go-to-tips for doing just that:
- Brush your teeth twice daily, once in the morning after you wake up and once at bedtime
- Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and change the brush once in three months or at the first sign of frayed bristles
- Use an appropriate interdental aid and/or mouthwash (Do not worry as your dentist will recommend the most suited one for you
- Eat healthy and stay hydrated to keep teeth strong
- Schedule a regular dental check-up with your dentists to identify oral diseases at an early stage and prevent their progression
The most common reason people ignore or delay getting treatment for oral diseases is that many diseases such as gum diseases, bone loss, and initial decays and pathologies are generally painless, and patients do not realize the problem until it has reached an advanced stage when it becomes difficult to treat.
This further emphasizes the importance of timely and routine dental health check-ups and strict adherence to oral hygiene protocols as prescribed by your dentists.
Understand that dentists are not doctors who treat but specialists in oral care who recognize the importance of good oral health and are committed to helping alleviate your pain, treat your oral diseases and ensure good overall health. Always remember, a smile is the best accessory that you can wear, so ensure that you take good care of your teeth.
