Tips to Keep Your Teeth in Shape for World Oral Health Day

Brush your teeth twice daily, once in the morning after you wake up and once at bedtime

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and change the brush once in three months or at the first sign of frayed bristles

Use an appropriate interdental aid and/or mouthwash (Do not worry as your dentist will recommend the most suited one for you

Eat healthy and stay hydrated to keep teeth strong

Schedule a regular dental check-up with your dentists to identify oral diseases at an early stage and prevent their progression

In patients suffering from an array of diseases like diabetes mellitus, cardiac diseases, respiratory diseases, and many others, their systemic condition deteriorates and gets adversely affected if their oral health is not maintained satisfactorily.It is also an interesting fact thatThere are many ways in which you can maintain your oral health in perfect condition, and these are the go-to-tips for doing just that:The most common reason people ignore or delay getting treatment for oral diseases is that many diseases such as gum diseases, bone loss, and initial decays and pathologies are generally painless, and patients do not realize the problem until it has reached an advanced stage when it becomes difficult to treat.This further emphasizes the importance of timely and routine dental health check-ups and strict adherence to oral hygiene protocols as prescribed by your dentists.Understand that dentists are not doctors who treat but specialists in oral care who recognize the importance of good oral health and are committed to helping alleviate your pain, treat your oral diseases and ensure good overall health. Always remember, a smile is the best accessory that you can wear, so ensure that you take good care of your teeth.Source: Medindia