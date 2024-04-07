Physicians Warn of Heat-Related Risks as Temperatures Surge to 40°C



Experts Emphasize Importance of Timely Awareness in Mitigating Heat Wave Impact

With mercury poised to hit 40 degrees Celsius, doctors issued a stern caution against heat-related illnesses. ( ) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forewarned of temperatures soaring to 39 degrees Celsius in the national capital next week. Several regions across India, such as Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala, are already grappling with intense heatwaves.Pankaj Chaudhary - Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Vaishali, told IANS."Remember, heat can be deadly, especially for vulnerable populations. Let's prioritize our well-being and adapt to these changing climate conditions," he added. Early this week, the Health Ministry held a review meeting on public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses in the country."Timely, advance and wide awareness among people on preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves," said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired the meeting.Meanwhile, the doctors stressed to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if one is not thirsty, and to opt for water or non-alcoholic, decaffeinated beverages."As summer brings the threat of heatwaves, it's vital to protect yourself. Hydration is paramount; carry a water bottle when outdoors to regulate body temperature and prevent heat-related illnesses," Mohan Kumar Singh, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS."Remember, dehydration poses serious risks, so drink water regularly to stay hydrated and maintain your well-being. By prioritizing hydration and taking precautions against excessive sun exposure, you can stay safe and comfortable during hot weather conditions," he added. The doctors also advised to wear sunscreen, wear hats, and stay in the shade to minimize sun exposure; avoid strenuous exercise during peak heat hours, and wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing to stay comfortable.Source-IANS