World Health Day 2022: Ministers Perform Yoga at Red Fort

by Colleen Fleiss on April 8, 2022 at 2:44 AM
On the occasion of the World Health Day, Lok Sabha Speaker and union ministers recapped the importance of Yoga and performed asanas at an event at Red Fort.

The Ayush Ministry has organised the 'Yog Utsav' on the occasion, ahead of the International Yoga Day in view of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Addressing the gathering, Om Birla outlined the importance of Yoga and said: "Yoga is the symbol of India's rich cultural heritage."

He greeted everyone on World Health Day and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the world.

"Today is the World Health Day. Yoga is a practice that brings about harmony between the body and the mind. It gives us physical power and provides mental balance and emotional stability to meet modern life challenges successfully. We are organising this event to mark the 75 days Countdown to International Yoga Daya," said Sarbananda Sonowal.
He said that Ayush Ministry has planned for Yoga performance at 75 heritage sites with prominent India branding and also planned to relay programmes of International Day of Yoga across the world with the movement of the Sun. He said that this is linked with the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's 'One Sun, One Earth' campaign.

Yoga Gurus like Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president, Parmarth Niketan and Bhikkhu Sanghasena, founder, Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, Leh-Ladhkh also shared their insights during the live programme.

After the addresses, a live demonstration of common yoga protocol was performed by the experts of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the leadership Dr. Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director MDNIY. Around 3,000 Yoga sadhaks performed the common yoga protocol.

Source: IANS
