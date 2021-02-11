Can Cognitive-behavioral Therapy With Yoga and Education Improve Pain Management?

Advertisement

However, this study is the first examination of alternative treatments for broad chronic pain who were being treated with opioids in a primary care setting.Researchers randomly assigned 850 adult patients taking long-term opioid therapy for chronic pain to receive either usual care (n=417) or a CBT intervention (n=433) embedded in primary care.Frontline clinicians delivered the intervention that included talk therapy and yoga-based adaptive movement. The patients were assessed quarterly over 12 months for self-reported measures of pain and disability.The researchers found that patients receiving CBT had greater reductions in pain impact and pain-related disability compared to the usual care group.In addition,Patients in the CBT intervention group showed a greater reduction in benzodiazepine use but there was no impact on opioid usage in either group.Although effects of the intervention were modest, they persisted after treatment through final 12-month follow-up.Given the limited efficacy and safety of long-term opioid treatment of chronic pain and increasing demand for nonpharmacologic treatment, the researchers believe that this type of intervention may be an attractive option.Source: Medindia