About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Can Cognitive-behavioral Therapy With Yoga and Education Improve Pain Management?

by Dr Jayashree on November 2, 2021 at 10:08 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Cognitive-behavioral Therapy With Yoga and Education Improve Pain Management?

Patients who received cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) in their treatment plans reported improvements in self-reported pain and greater reductions in pain impact after one year.

This finding is found in a pragmatic randomized controlled trial comparing pain-related outcomes for patients with chronic pain receiving long-term opioid therapy. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Advertisement


Long-term opioid use targeting chronic pain can be associated with significant adverse health outcomes. Alternative approaches to chronic pain management have been extensively studied in patients with specific types of chronic pain in specialty settings.

However, this study is the first examination of alternative treatments for broad chronic pain who were being treated with opioids in a primary care setting.
Advertisement

Researchers randomly assigned 850 adult patients taking long-term opioid therapy for chronic pain to receive either usual care (n=417) or a CBT intervention (n=433) embedded in primary care.

Frontline clinicians delivered the intervention that included talk therapy and yoga-based adaptive movement. The patients were assessed quarterly over 12 months for self-reported measures of pain and disability.

The researchers found that patients receiving CBT had greater reductions in pain impact and pain-related disability compared to the usual care group.

In addition, one in four patients receiving CBT reported more than 30 percent reductions in pain compared to similar reports from one in six patients receiving usual care.

Patients in the CBT intervention group showed a greater reduction in benzodiazepine use but there was no impact on opioid usage in either group.

Although effects of the intervention were modest, they persisted after treatment through final 12-month follow-up.

Given the limited efficacy and safety of long-term opioid treatment of chronic pain and increasing demand for nonpharmacologic treatment, the researchers believe that this type of intervention may be an attractive option.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Gene Variants That Delimit HIV-1 Infection Discovered

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Reiki and Pranic Healing Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health 

Recommended Reading
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone .....
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Menopausal Breast Cancer Survivors
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Menopausal Breast Cancer Survivors
Cognitive behavioral therapy is useful in controlling menopausal symptoms like hot flushes and ......
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy May Reduce Heart Disease
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy May Reduce Heart Disease
Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) reduces the risk of recurrent heart attacks and other ......
Engage in Reading to Manage Chronic Pain
Engage in Reading to Manage Chronic Pain
Literature-based shared reading could be an alternative to cognitive behavioral therapy to manage .....
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine....
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenu...
Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and ...
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way...
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we als...
Seven Chakras and Our Health
Seven Chakras and Our Health
Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help y...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close