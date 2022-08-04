About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
National Obesity Strategy Lacks Clear Directions

by Karishma Abhishek on April 8, 2022 at 12:08 AM
Merits of World Health Day strategy has been reported to lack clear funding and legislative priorities on and ahead of the federal election as per the health policy expert.

The plan released last month by the Health Ministers Meeting appears to have taken on board some of the lessons learned from the Obesity Prevention and Lifestyle (OPAL) Program; an Australian, State, and local government-funded program piloted in South Australia that was starting to make some real change within local communities before funding was withdrawn, as per Dr. Michelle Jones from Flinders University.

"For almost ten years the OPAL program was run in South Australia, with the program designed to encourage local communities to implement strategies that improved the eating habits and physical activity levels of children through their families and the community. The integrative context-process-outcome evaluation of the program found it was working, with a demonstrated reduction in childhood obesity through modifying environments. However, one of the biggest issues was the sustainability of the program, as without ongoing funding not all of the activities could be maintained," says Dr. Jones, who has extensively evaluated the OPAL program over several years.

The OPAL Program was intended to encourage healthy eating and environmental upgrades to promote physical activity, such as walking trails, bike paths and play equipment.
With other shortcomings of the plan being highlighted in the 10-year plan, including its over-reliance on individual responsibility and a lack of legislation, Dr. Jones says — "While this new framework addresses the importance of creating supportive, sustainable and healthy environments, it's missing some key pillars of the OPAL program that enabled its success and begs the question: where will the money come from?"

Hence, the message implements the need for laws that decide the type of ads being shown, packing method of food, and subsidizing the local fresh food suppliers to help them to advertise and ensure healthier food choices among people.

Source: Medindia
