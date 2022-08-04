National Obesity Strategy Lacks Clear Directions

Merits of World Health Day strategy has been reported to lack clear funding and legislative priorities on and ahead of the federal election as per the health policy expert.



The plan released last month by the Health Ministers Meeting appears to have taken on board some of the lessons learned from the Obesity Prevention and Lifestyle (OPAL) Program; an Australian, State, and local government-funded program piloted in South Australia that was starting to make some real change within local communities before funding was withdrawn, as per Dr. Michelle Jones from Flinders University.