About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Understand the Working of Visual Memory

by Karishma Abhishek on April 8, 2022 at 12:05 AM
Font : A-A+

Understand the Working of Visual Memory

Understanding the mechanism of working memory has finally been decoded, which may further help appreciate how visual memories are stored as per a study at the New York University, published in the journal Neuron.

"For decades researchers have wondered about the nature of the neural representations that support our working memory. In this study, we used both experimental and analytical techniques to reveal the format of working memory representations in the brain," says Clayton Curtis, professor of psychology and neural science at New York University and the senior author of the paper.

Advertisement


Working memory is a type of memory that allows the storage of information for brief periods. It is the building block for most of our higher cognitive processes, and its dysfunction is at the heart of a variety of psychiatric and neurologic symptoms, including schizophrenia.

Neuroscience of Memory - Decoded

To completely discover the working memory representations in the brain, the team hypothesized that our brains not only discard task-irrelevant features but also re-code task-relevant features into memory formats that are both efficient and distinct from the perceptual inputs themselves.
Advertisement

The researchers measured the brain activity of the participants using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) while they performed visual working memory tasks.

It was found that the patterns of neural activity in the visual cortex and parietal cortex—a part of the brain used in memory processing and storage — were interchangeable during memory, despite the different types of visual stimulation.

"We could see lines of activity across the topographic maps at angles corresponding to the motion direction and grating." "Our visual memory is flexible and can be abstractions of what we see driven by the behaviors they guide," says Curtis.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
World Health Day 2022 —
World Health Day 2022 — "Our Planet, Our Health"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power 

Recommended Reading
Alzheimer’s Drug May Also Improve Memory in Down Syndrome
Alzheimer’s Drug May Also Improve Memory in Down Syndrome
The safety and tolerability of GM-CSF treatment and its effects on behavior and brain pathology ......
Nasal Therapy Stops Memory Decay in Alzheimer’s Model
Nasal Therapy Stops Memory Decay in Alzheimer’s Model
Applying specialized pro-resolving lipid mediators intranasally arrested memory loss and brain ......
Smartphone Reminders Improve Memory
Smartphone Reminders Improve Memory
In older adults with dementia or mild cognitive impairment using a personal assistant application .....
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increa...
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neur...
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat...
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain,...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Pressure Calculator Iron Intake Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Hearing Loss Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Color Blindness Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE