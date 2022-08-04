Understand the Working of Visual Memory

Understanding the mechanism of working memory has finally been decoded, which may further help appreciate how visual memories are stored as per a study at the New York University, published in the journal Neuron.



"For decades researchers have wondered about the nature of the neural representations that support our working memory. In this study, we used both experimental and analytical techniques to reveal the format of working memory representations in the brain," says Clayton Curtis, professor of psychology and neural science at New York University and the senior author of the paper.