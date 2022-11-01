About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Yoga Classes for COVID Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on January 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM


The Delhi government has introduced specially designed online yoga and pranayam classes to aid coronavirus patients recovering at home.

"Yoga and Pranayam greatly add to one's immunity. I wouldn't claim that they offer complete protection against the virus, but they definitely help one cope and recover more efficiently. The Delhi Government is starting special online Yoga-Pranayam classes for all those in home isolation," Kejriwal said in a virtual media briefing, adding, "in my understanding, we are the first to design something like this."

These classes will be taken by instructors to look after 40,000 patients. They have been given specific training for the asanas and practices related to the COVID-19 recovery. One class will have only 15 patients, so the instructor can give individual focus to every patient, the CM said.

Giving an update about the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, he said, "COVID cases are rapidly rising throughout the country. Delhi too is witnessing a rise, but we have noticed a trend that the speed of the spread of the virus has slowed down," adding, "I hope that this trend will continue for the near future and the COVID spread comes down."

Source: IANS
