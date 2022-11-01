About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

US Man Gets Pig Heart in World-first Transplant

by Colleen Fleiss on January 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM
Font : A-A+

US Man Gets Pig Heart in World-first Transplant

A 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease gets a genetically-modified pig heart.

The patient, David Bennett, a Maryland resident who had been hospitalized and bedridden for the past few months, is doing well three days after a first-of-its-kind surgery, said doctors at the University of Maryland Medicine (UMMC) in a statement.

Advertisement


Bennett was deemed unfit for conventional heart transplant or an artificial heart pump due to a life-threatening arrhythmia -- an irregular heartbeat condition that can lead to cardiac arrest or stroke. He was also connected to a heart-lung bypass machine, called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), to remain alive.

The US Food and Drug Administration had granted an emergency authorization for the surgery on December 31 "in the hope of saving the patient's life".
Advertisement

The team of doctors at UMMC conducted the procedure called xenotransplantation, wherein they "knocked out" three genes -- responsible for rapid antibody-mediated rejection of pig organs by humans -- in the donor pig. And then six human genes -- responsible for immune acceptance of the pig heart -- were inserted into the genome.

One additional gene in the pig was also knocked out to prevent excessive growth of the pig heart tissue, which totaled 10 unique gene edits made in the donor pig.

While the process could potentially save thousands of lives, it carries a unique set of risks, including the possibility of triggering a dangerous immune response. These responses can trigger an immediate rejection of the organ with a potentially deadly outcome to the patient, the doctors said.

Thus, the physician-scientists also used a new drug along with conventional anti-rejection drugs, which are designed to suppress the immune system and prevent the body from rejecting the foreign organ.

"This was a breakthrough surgery and brings us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis. There are simply not enough donor human hearts available to meet the long list of potential recipients," said Bartley P. Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig heart into the patient

"We are proceeding cautiously, but we are also optimistic that this first-in-the-world surgery will provide an important new option for patients in the future," added Griffith, who is also a Professor in Transplant Surgery and Director at UMMC.

Before consenting to receive the transplant, the patient was fully informed of the procedure's risks, and that the procedure was experimental with unknown risks and benefits.

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," said Bennett, the patient, a day before the surgery was conducted.

Bennett is being carefully monitored over the next days and weeks to determine whether the transplant provides lifesaving benefits, the doctors said.

"I look forward to getting out of bed after I recover," he said.

Organs from genetically modified pigs have been the focus of much of the research in xenotransplantation, in part because of physiologic similarities between pigs, human, and nonhuman primates.

The pig heart was provided by Revivicor -- a regenerative medicine company based in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Yoga Classes for COVID Patients
Genes Associated With Suicide Identified >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

Recommended Reading
Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery
Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery
Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, ......
Donation After Cardiac Death Holds Feasibility for Heart Transplantation
Donation After Cardiac Death Holds Feasibility for Heart Transplantation
Heart transplantation using donation after cardiac death (DCD) with normothermic regional perfusion ...
Inclusive Approaches to Heart Transplants Seek Success
Inclusive Approaches to Heart Transplants Seek Success
Expansion of heart transplant procedures accepted hearts from older donors with additional medical ....
Double Surgery can Improve Chances for Heart Transplant in Obese Patients
Double Surgery can Improve Chances for Heart Transplant in Obese Patients
Bariatric surgery with continuous-flow left ventricular assist device (LVAD) placement could ......
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close