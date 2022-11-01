Cognitive Decline Not Always a Sign of Alzheimer’s Disease: Study

Advertisement

Cognitively frail adults performed like adults with MCI on the cognitive tests — both worse than controls. But their brain structure and activity resembled those of the healthy controls: the atrophy in regions like the hippocampus typical in adults in AD did not appear in cognitively frail adults.Impaired cognition can be part of the range of normal aging and is not always an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. Cognitive frailty may instead hinge on lifestyle factors — many of which are reversible and modifiable — like physical activity, stress, education, and cardiovascular health.Source: Eurekalert